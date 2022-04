My cooking regimen consists of nukable foods or those whose contents involve fewer than four ingredients and less than five minutes of prep time. I try to include healthy options between binge bouts with chocolate. I do enjoy viewing an occasional cooking program whose culinary venue consists of gleaming pots, pans, utensils and food processors. And the marble-topped island displays an arsenal of alphabetized spices and ingredients in matching bowls. Not to be ignored, several cooktops flanking the island.

