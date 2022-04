According to Timeform's projections, these are the best bets to make on TVG or FanDuel Racing today. #3 Kazmike – Aqueduct R1 (1:20 PM ET) Kazmike can make amends at the second time of asking. Racing up with the strong pace throughout last time out, he was just touched off by an experienced runner from the powerful Steve Asmussen barn here on debut and should be hard to beat this time around. Scherzando can get back on track, whilst Built To Last is improving. Bet Now at TVG | Bet Now at FanDuel.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO