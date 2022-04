He probably thought he was going to get away all sneaky like…. A guy in Pinellas County, Florida decided it would be a good idea to run from the cops and try to carjack a Chevy Corvette. In the process of him showing off what he learned while spending many hours playing Grand Theft Auto, he managed to rack up 31 separate charges, helping to guarantee he won’t be getting out of prison for a long time. These are the kind of dumb criminals we love to see in action.

PINELLAS COUNTY, FL ・ 11 DAYS AGO