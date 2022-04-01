Exclusive: Donald Glover, LaKeith Stanfield & More Dish on ‘Atlanta’ Season 3

It’s been nearly four years since Atlanta finished up its second season on FX and, if you’re like me, you’ve been clamoring for more of the Donald Glover-created show ever since. Thankfully, Earn, Paper Boi and co. are finally returning to the small-screen this week in the premiere of the long-gestating Season 3. (And good news, it’ll have 10 episodes!) Glover has been seriously hyping what’s to come and at one point, even likened the quality of this season and the upcoming fourth to that of The Sopranos. And just recently, the multihyphenate delightfully doubled down on his series being as good as David Chase’s mob drama.

