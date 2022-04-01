ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exclusive: Donald Glover, LaKeith Stanfield & More Dish on ‘Atlanta’ Season 3

Cover picture for the article‘Atlanta’ has made its long-awaited return to FX with its third season. Since its debut, the show has followed cousins – played by Donald Glover and Brian Tyree Henry – as they navigate through the Atlanta music scene in a bid to better their lives and...

Donald Glover Reveals Jaden Smith Was Supposed To Appear In "Atlanta"

Donald Glover says that Jaden Smith was originally going to appear in Atlanta, but the two ran into scheduling conflicts. The third season of Glover's critically acclaimed series is scheduled to premiere, later this week. When asked about which character would be the focus of a hypothetical spin-off series, Glover...
Donald Glover On ‘Atlanta’ Ending: He’s Not Interested In Having 40-Year-Old Characters Pretending To Be Teens

Donald Glover is one of the most creative people working in modern Hollywood, moving between television and film while also being an accomplished stand-up comedian and musician. He’s the creative force behind the Emmy-winning FX series “Atlanta” winding down with the fourth season set to be the final batch of stories. Glover hopes to move on to some of his other projects, and he’s now given even more reason for ending “Atlanta” before it even comes remotely close to jumping the shark.
Marlon Wayans Thinks Chris Rock May Have "Cracked The Wrong Joke On The Wrong Day"

Hollywood has come out in droves to comment on Will Smith smacking Chris Rock at this past weekend's Oscars, but not all commentary has come from people who know both men well. Marlon Wayans is a comedy veteran who has been involved in the entertainment industry for most of his life and he witnessed his longtime friends change the course of Academy Awards history over a joke.
Angela Bassett Says ‘Black Panther’ Sequel Will “Top” First Film

Angela Bassett says the Black Panther sequel will be even bigger and better than the first one. Appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, in an episode airing Monday, the star says the film will be “amazing” and called writer-director Ryan Coogler “the perfect leader.”More from The Hollywood Reporter'Black Panther' Director Ryan Coogler Mistaken for Bank RobberNAACP Image Awards: 'The Harder They Fall' Takes Best Film, Jennifer Hudson Named Entertainer of the YearArt Curator Jack Siebert on Selecting 20 Painters for Debut Exhibition: "It's a Female Empowerment Show" Noting she couldn’t reveal too much, she said: “It’s going to be amazing. It’s going...
Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
Donald Glover Amusingly Doubles Down On Atlanta's Final Two Seasons Being As Good As The Sopranos

It’s been nearly four years since Atlanta finished up its second season on FX and, if you’re like me, you’ve been clamoring for more of the Donald Glover-created show ever since. Thankfully, Earn, Paper Boi and co. are finally returning to the small-screen this week in the premiere of the long-gestating Season 3. (And good news, it’ll have 10 episodes!) Glover has been seriously hyping what’s to come and at one point, even likened the quality of this season and the upcoming fourth to that of The Sopranos. And just recently, the multihyphenate delightfully doubled down on his series being as good as David Chase’s mob drama.
Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney to star opposite Dakota Johnson in Sony's Madame Web

Euphoria and White Lotus star Sydney Sweeney is set to star opposite Dakota Johnson in Madame Web, a new Spider-Man spin-off from Sony Pictures. Not many details have been released about the upcoming film, leaving comic book fans with many questions. Madame Web, who made her first appearance in The Amazing Spider-Man #210 back in 1980, is typically is portrayed as an elderly woman with psychic abilities. In the comics, as well as the 1990s Spider-Man animated series, the mysterious hero rarely ever leaves her spider throne and hardly interacts with any of Marvel’s heroes or villains. It's possible that the cinematic adaptation will provide a backstory for the mystic and dive deep into her past, with Johnson playing both a young and old version of the character.
Ciara Joins ‘The Color Purple’ Movie Musical Cast at Warner Bros.

Ciara is the latest music icon to join the cast of the Warner Bros. movie musical remake of “The Color Purple,” an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap. Ciara will portray the adult version of Nettie, which already has Halle Bailey (“The Little Mermaid”) portraying the younger version of the character. She joins a cast that already includes Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, Corey Hawkins, Louis Gosset Jr. H.E.R., David Alan Grier and Fantasia Barrino.
Marvel Is Making ‘Deadpool 3’ With Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy

Can you use extensive F-bombs in a Disney movie? I guess we’re going to find out. Ever since Disney acquired Fox — and therefore reacquired the rights to make X-Men movies based on the beloved Marvel comics — fans have been waiting to see what will happen to Deadpool, who has previously appeared in two wildly popular but heavily R-rated cinematic adventures that do not seem to fit comfortably into the wholesome Disney brand. Would Disney continue Deadpool’s foulmouthed tradition?
