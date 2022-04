There have been 43 earthquakes near Mentone in the last week, including seven since 6:19 p.m. Saturday, according to EarthquakeTrack.com. The website reported Sunday that seismic activity is ramping back up as more than 57 percent of the quakes in the past month have happened in the last week. The general location of most of the activity is west of Mentone, which is located in Loving County and more than 90 miles west of Midland.

MENTONE, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO