Jefferson County, OH

Pinwheels have been placed at the Jefferson County Courthouse

By Taylor Long
 10 hours ago

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

Jefferson County students, and community leaders came together to bring awareness to Child Abuse with Pinwheels all around the courthouse.

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and A Caring Place, Child Advocacy Center along with 4th and 2nd grade students from Buckeye Local Middle School and McKinley Stem Academy helped place the blue pinwheels all around the courthouse.

It’s going to take all of us. Every adult has responsible for protecting the children of Jefferson County. Every adult has to be vigilant, be watchful and to speak up if they see something suspicious in the child’s life. Because if not you, who? Someone has to protect these kids and it’s on all of us.”

Amy Lingerfelt – Director/Advocate ACP

Judge Miller also showed the kids around the courtroom and everyone went home with a special treat at the end.

Drug-laced edibles send students to hospital at Pennsylvania school

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (WTAJ) — Several western Pennsylvania middle school students were rushed to the hospital after eating drug-laced edibles, the school district said Thursday. According to a statement from the South Allegheny School District, several students fell severely sick around 8:30 a.m. March 31. Ambulances were then called to the school to triage the students […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
