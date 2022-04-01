Coyotes' Lawson Crouse likely done for rest of season with broken hand

Arizona Coyotes left wing Lawson Crouse is done for the year with a broken hand. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Logic suggests at least some within the Arizona Coyotes probably can't wait to put the 2021-22 NHL season behind them.

Per Alan Robinson of the league's website, the Coyotes confirmed Friday that forward Lawson Crouse suffered a broken hand when he blocked a shot during Monday's 6-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers and is expected to miss four weeks of action. Arizona was officially eliminated from playoff contention earlier this week, so that timeline should keep Crouse out through the remainder of the regular season.

The news isn't surprising, as it was reported earlier in the week Crouse would be out long-term due to the setback. Assuming he won't take the ice again, the 24-year-old will end his campaign with career highs of 20 goals and 34 points recorded across 65 games this season.

Coyotes forward Clayton Keller went down with a broken leg during Wednesday's 5-2 win over the San Jose Sharks that ultimately required him to have surgery. As noted by ESPN, Arizona's leader in points (63), goals (28) and assists (35) is expected to be sidelined for around four to six months.

"It's tough seeing guys being injured, especially when guys are playing well and having career seasons," Arizona forward Nick Schmaltz admitted when speaking with reporters on Friday. "We're super close. We all care for each other a lot."

The last-place Coyotes host the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night.