Comics

DC Preview: World of Krypton #5

By AIPT
 10 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

As Kryptonians suffer the effects of the planet’s deterioration, they lose faith in their leaders. But taking to the streets in protest...

DC Preview: Teen Titans Academy #13

Caught between the Suicide Squad and the Crime Syndicate, the Teen Titans fight to free the missing academy student from Amanda Waller. With time ticking away towards when the Titans must return home or risk being stuck on Earth-3 forever, the team faces an impossible choice. Teen Titans Academy #13.
COMICS
DC Preview: Action Comics #1041

Superman puts what he’s learned on Warworld to the test as he faces Mongul’s unstoppable, reanimated warrior known as the Unmade. But it may be too late for Mongul to salvage his empire before an ancient prophecy is fulfilled. One of Superman’s inner circle will fall, another will be resurrected at a terrible cost, and the Authority’s traitor will be revealed in the conclusion to part one of the Warworld Saga!
COMICS
DC Preview: Task Force Z #6

Task Force Z #5 was quite the disaster for Bane and Jason, huh? Let’s give those two a minute to sort out their lives and travel back to the very beginnings of the team: where the black market Lazarus trade has just begun, and Two-Face makes a call that heywaitaminute this is going to inform the current story, isn’t it?
COMICS
DC Preview: Deathstroke Inc. #7

Father versus daughter as Slade Wilson’s daughter Ravager guest-stars! Ravager wants to know why Deathstroke has claimed the title of “King of the Super-Villains” and brings along the mysterious Respawn with her. Past secrets explode with a cliffhanger that leads directly into the “Shadow War” crossover!
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kryptonians
The Death of Elvira Comic Announced by Dynamite

A new Elvira comic book appears to be taking the Mistress of the Dark into uncharted territory, as The Death of Elvira teases the demise of the iconic character. Over the course of her career, the figure has confronted all manner of macabre characters with supernatural abilities, with the upcoming special seemingly taking the figure in an all-new direction. The special from Dynamite Entertainment has launched an Indiegogo campaign, which comes with a variety of perks and limited-edition incentives, including various covers, artwork, and other comics. You can secure your copy at the book's official Indiegogo campaign before the 40-page special is expected to debut this summer.
COMICS
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: All The Major Characters Confirmed To Appear

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is taking franchise fans back to the pre-Kirk era, and on adventures that hearken back to the original Star Trek series. For that reason, fans might see a few characters from the original era appear in the upcoming Paramount+ show, as well as some new players with ties to other well-known characters, so there’s a lot to keep track of.
TV SERIES
'Umbrella Academy' Season 3 to debut on June 22

March 13 (UPI) -- Season 3 of the superhero action-dramedy, The Umbrella Academy, is set to debut on Netflix on June 22. "After putting a stop to 1963's doomsday, the Umbrella Academy return home to the present, convinced they prevented the initial apocalypse and fixed this godforsaken timeline once and for all," the streaming service said in a synopsis Sunday.
TV SERIES
Spider-Man: No Way Home Easter Egg Confirms Debut of Marvel Character We All Missed

In a new video accompanying digital purchases of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Sony has given fans an official guide to those mysterious figures seen poking through the multiverse...and one of them, as it turns out, is not one that was widely guessed. One image (seen below) is actually the six-armed Spider-Man seen in the comics, in a 1970s story from writer Stan Lee and artist Gil Kane. The story happened after the death of Captain George Stacy, which alienated Spidey himself from Gwen.
COMICS
Entertainment
Comics
'Avatar 2' Trailer Expected to Be Shown Before 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'

According to reports, Disney is now expected to debut the trailer for Avatar 2 before theatrical screenings of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Reports note that when fans sit down in theatres to watch the upcoming Marvel Studios blockbuster, they will be treated to a first look at the long-awaited Avatar sequel. The decision is believed to be based on the fact that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will likely continue the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Disney is expected to be looking into utilizing the popularity to gather attention on James Cameron‘s film.
MOVIES
EXCLUSIVE Marvel First Look: X-Men Red #2 variant

Out on April 27th, Marvel Comics is publishing X-Men Red #2 which is possibly the hottest Destiny of X title coming this spring. Courtesy of Marvel Comics, AIPT has an exclusive first look at the second issue variant cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli and color artist Jesus Aburtov. The cover features...
COMICS
New Blue Beetle Rumor May Reveal Movie's Villain

Blue Beetle is officially ramping up production with the announcement of multiple new cast members. It was recently revealed that George Lopez and a plethora of new actors have joined the film. Now, a new rumor reveals that the film will feature The Indestructible Man and a new female villain.
MOVIES
DC Preview: Harley Quinn #13

It’s a whole new year of me, Harley Quinn! I’ve learned the ins and outs of Gotham’s lovely sewage system, and I’ve even made some unexpected friends along the way. I mean, except for one very murderous new vigilante roaming the streets, a new homicide detective convinced I’m the killer, and the acclaimed Spice World (1997) film not being on a single streaming platform. Other than that…totally fine. Year two starts here with a new arc…brand new characters…and some all-too-familiar faces from my past who maybe aren’t so happy to see me.
COMICS
DC Preview: Aquaman / Green Arrow: Deep Target #6

Aquaman and Green Arrow have restored the timeline! Unfortunately, there is something off about the world they returned to. Scorpio has gone legit and is now one of the most successful and integral tech companies on the planet. Times like these make you remember how your mother always told you to never trust the dinosaur man. Even if he did help you build a time machine that “fixed” everything!
COMICS
DC Preview: Suicide Squad #14

The War for Earth-3 may be over, but the battle at home is only heating up! As egos clash, bugs ambush, and a big-#$% parademon tries to eat his own teammates, an explosive confrontation between Peacemaker and Bloodsport will leave you breathless! As Ambush Bug would say: “HELP! I’M TRAPPED IN SOLICIT COPY!”
COMICS
DC Preview: Shadow War: Alpha #1

When Deathstroke assassinates Ra’s al Ghul, Talia al Ghul demands revenge and sends her League of Shadows to kill Deathstroke and Deathstroke Inc.! Batman and Robin must team up to track down Deathstroke and bring him to justice…but do they? Expect over-the-top fights, action, mystery, and betrayal as this crossover event creates a major impact on the DCU!
COMICS
EXCLUSIVE Marvel Preview: Ghost Rider #2

The FBI assigns a team to investigate a recent surge in supernatural activity. A darkness is rising, and their hunt for answers puts them on a collision course with a mysterious, vengeful motorcyclist. Who is this so-called Ghost Rider, and what does he want? They follow rumors. They follow wreckage. And they discover the dark secrets of a roadside motel.
COMICS
DC Preview: Trial of the Amazons: Wonder Girl #1

As Diana’s hands become tied from pursuing her investigation, she recruits a former ally to help her cause…Cassie Sandsmark! As Wonder Girl begins to question the Amazons, Yara Flor joins the Contest hoping to reconnect with the memory of her lost mother. Meanwhile, the evils behind Doom’s Doorway grow restless as tensions boil in the world above!
COMICS
Top 10 Comic Books Rising In Value In The Last Week Include Thor, Ms. Marvel & More

This week's Top 10 features a mix of new and repeat entries. Disney+'s OBI-WAN trailer helped two books make the list, with The CW's GOTHAM KNIGHTS holding on with just one. Hot artist Sozomaika claims a spot with her Catwoman #41 cover, while Captain Carter's 1:25 animated cover isn't budging from her position this week. Marvel's Illumanti's first appearance reappears on the list after falling off for the past two weeks. Newcomers to this week's Top 10 include the first issue of Jane Foster's 2014 Thor series and the first appearance of Silver Sable, driven by speculation of her appearing in Sony Picture's KRAVEN film. Ms. Marvel hit the internet with her first trailer, taking the top spot with her origin issue, first costume, and a key cover. Lastly, the great George Perez's classic JLA/AVENGERS series was recently reprinted by the Hero Initiative. Limited to 7000 copies, we ask the comic community to share those high aftermarket sales with the charity and give back to this comic community we love. Stepping down from our soapbox, let's get into this week's TOP 10 COMIC BOOKS for 3/22/22.
COMICS
DC Preview: One-Star Squadron #5

After an unfortunate accident at Heroz4U headquarters, all the employees are under investigation for the moment it all went up in flames! Now Red Tornado has stepped forward, ready to tell the truth. Could one of our heroes actually be a villain in disguise?. One-Star Squadron #5. Writer: Mark Russell.
COMICS
Marvel Preview: Fantastic Four #42

One of the most pivotal planets in the Marvel Universe faces imminent destruction. Jennifer Walters, the Sensational SHE-HULK, finally learns her part in this chaos. And in the middle of all of this carnage, two lifelong friends will have a battle to the death—prepare yourself for THE THING versus MISTER FANTASTIC!
COMICS
