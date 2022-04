Grant Collier, 37, of Sandusky, died Thursday, March 24, 2022, at the Firelands Regional Medical Center in Sandusky. Visitation will be 1-3:30 p.m., Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Mitchell-Auxter Funeral Home, 218 S. Main St, Clyde. A Catholic prayer service will begin at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family for the future care of the children, sent to the funeral home, 218 S. Main St, Clyde, Ohio 43410. A complete obituary can be found at auxterfuneralhomes.com and condolences may be shared there.

SANDUSKY, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO