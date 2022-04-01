BYUI Collegiate Singers performing during Saturday conference session

Hibbing Elks Lodge Student of the Month for February was Julia Gherardi. She is the daughter of Paul and Mandy Gherardi and has an older sister, Maria, and a younger brother, Gino. Julia is a senior at Hibbing High School. She is the captain of the girls’ hockey team and track and field team. Some of Julia’s accomplishments in track and field include winning the 2021 State Championship in pole vault and competing in the Junior Olympics winning the district and regional titles. Outside of sports, Julia is a member of T.A.D.A. (teens against drugs and alcohol) and leadership council. Her hobbies include hunting, fishing, outdoor activities, playing guitar, and hanging out with friends. Julia’s future plans are to attend North Dakota State University on a track and field scholarship. She will major in natural resource management to become a wildlife biologist and wildland firefighter.

HIBBING, MN ・ 30 MINUTES AGO