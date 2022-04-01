ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Boston Red Sox coach hopes to inspire others

By Derek Kopp
 14 hours ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Earlier this year, the Boston Red Sox made history by hiring their second female coach as an organization when Katie Krall joined them after a unique journey.

Like the players she works with, out on the backfields at Fenway South Krall’s journey to working for the Boston Red Sox hasn’t been a straight line.

“I went to Northwestern, but I knew I wanted to work in the game,” Development Coach with the Boston Red Sox Katie Krall said. “I figured I would have to start on the business side maybe a marketing or corporate sponsorship, that a woman would not necessarily be allowed baseball ops or analytics to begin with.”

She broke into the MLB in 2016 with the Chicago Cubs helping organize the team’s World Series tour and continued to progress by getting jobs in the Cape Cod summer league and then with the Cincinnati Reds.

Her future seemed set in pro baseball until she pivoted in October 2021 when she accepted a job working for Google.

“They said they really liked my background and in fact, they even referred to me as an athlete and that they saw me being kind of a utility player. Able to help out with different parts of the team,” Krall said.

At the time, however, Krall was thinking four steps ahead and still had her eyes set on baseball.

“I had always intended to take what I learned at big tech and at Google and apply it back to baseball someday,” Krall said.

That day came sooner than she thought as she received calls just a day after starting and two months later she had an offer she couldn’t refuse.

“I think it was honestly being in uniform and having a chance to wear pants and be on a field it was something I never considered to be a coach,” Krall said.

Krall accepted a role as a development coach with the Red Sox focusing on the analytics side of baseball and player development. Now Krall gets to help the Red Sox think four steps ahead in their pursuit of another World Series.

“I think there is an amazing amount of strategy that takes place before anyone even steps up to the plate,” Krall said.

As the Red Sox second female coach, Krall isn’t going at this alone as she has Bianca Smith to lean on for advice during this transition.

“Bianca Smith I think has set the bar really high for all coaches male or female,” she said.

Now the two trailblazers want to make sure they aren’t alone in the future.

“I think it is incredibly important that we get in the door but once we are there that we are opening it wider for the women that are coming after us,” Krall said.

Inspiring the next generation in the stands to not be afraid to follow in her footsteps no matter the path.

“I hope this season both little boys and little girls look at me and looked at Bianca and go oh wow they are in uniform, they are on the field, they are hitting fungo’s, they are catching fly balls just like everybody else. I think that is important in the war for gender equality that we normalize the different types of people that are coming through,” Krall said.

This season Krall will be working for the Red Sox Double-A affiliate in Portland, Maine. She hopes to one day have a full-time role for the Red Sox in the front office.

