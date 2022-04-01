ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Lee County NAACP issues apology to restaurant owner amid racism allegations

By Dave Elias
 10 hours ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The president of the Lee County NAACP said no Black customers were refused service at a downtown restaurant that was recently accused of being racist.

James Muwakkil said he has seen no evidence that the First Street Restaurant owner was racist towards Black customers.

A group partying at the restaurant weeks ago originally claimed an employee discriminated against them.

Since then, employees of the restaurant said they’ve been harassed and accused of being racist.

Thousands of people were expected to pack downtown Fort Myers Friday night for Art Walk. The owner of the restaurant hoped many customers who stayed away would return after the NAACP issued an apology to the restaurant owner Bill Babamov.

The apology came after Muwakkil said last week no African American should be dining there and demanded Babamov apologize. Something he refused to do, maintaining he was not racist toward anyone.

Muwakkil said he came out swinging too hard and in a letter apologized for accusing the restaurant of discrimination.

“The reality that the first street restaurant committed white supremacy among blacks is false,” Muwakkil said.

Nora Potts claimed she and others were refused service and she said she sensed the restaurant didn’t want her and others there.

However, Muwakkil said he saw video evidence the restaurant was closing to all patrons after a malfunction in the kitchen and video showed staff telling white and black customers they were closing as a result.

“They did not put the white community over blacks in this period of time,” Muwakkil explained.

Potts and others accused a now terminated employee of a racist comment. The employee said she was from Virginia and never saw so many black people at one time.

A comment Muwakkil said he did not find offensive.

Terminating people just because they said I’ve never seen this many black people. She may not have,” he said.

Patrons like Betty Fucci who supports the restaurant are pleased that the NAACP apologized.

“Everybody makes a mistake. I’m glad they’re coming forward and telling it like it is,” Fucci said.

Babamov said he was aware of the NAACP apology. However, he didn’t want to make any further comments and preferred to put the whole thing behind him.

Comments / 3

