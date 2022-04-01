Over $100k in unclaimed property returned to board of education

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore presented a check to the Marion County Board of Education through the unclaimed property program on Friday.

The BOE put in a claim to receive the unclaimed property after they received a tip from a board member. The funds were held with the state treasurer’s office until presented to the Marion County BOE.

There was $115,841.60 in unclaimed property that belonged to the MCBOE. (WBOY image)

“It’s their money, it’s their rightful money and you never know what you have sitting out there. We have been very aggressive in updating and modernizing the unclaimed property. These were stale-dated checks that were not cashed, and so we were able to return this money, over $115,000 back to the board of education here in Marion County,” said Riley Moore, West Virginia State Treasurer.

To check and see if you or your organization has unclaimed property, click here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.