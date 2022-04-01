ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, WV

Over $100k in unclaimed property returned to board of education

By Heather Hale
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 10 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TJWNX_0ewyjVZP00

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore presented a check to the Marion County Board of Education through the unclaimed property program on Friday.

The BOE put in a claim to receive the unclaimed property after they received a tip from a board member. The funds were held with the state treasurer’s office until presented to the Marion County BOE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EyGdd_0ewyjVZP00
There was $115,841.60 in unclaimed property that belonged to the MCBOE. (WBOY image)

“It’s their money, it’s their rightful money and you never know what you have sitting out there. We have been very aggressive in updating and modernizing the unclaimed property. These were stale-dated checks that were not cashed, and so we were able to return this money, over $115,000 back to the board of education here in Marion County,” said Riley Moore, West Virginia State Treasurer.

To check and see if you or your organization has unclaimed property, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News

10K+

Followers

4K+

Posts

1M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
WVNS

Gov. Justice announces WV Homeowners Rescue Program

CHARLESTON WV, (WVNS) – Governor Jim Justice and the West Virginia Housing Development Fund have announced the launch of a new program to help West Virginia homeowners affected by COVID-19. The West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program will distribute federal COVID-19 funds to eligible homeowners who have experienced a pandemic-related hardship. The West Virginia Housing Development […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

Serenity Hills closed by West Virginia

Serenity Hills in Ohio County is closed by the state of West Virginia This is according to the CEO Sharon Tarvis. Sources tell 7News that Serniety Hills closed because of administrative issues. The 30 patients that were at Serenity Hills have been moved to other facilities. Currently, the quick response team and lifeline team remain […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

Hancock Board of Education set to appeal grievance case

HANCOCK COUNTY, WV — The Hancock County board of education has made a decision on action to take in their grievance case with Alyssa Lee Mick, Ph.D. regarding the position of Director of Personnel. The West Virginia Public Employees Grievance Board informing the board of education Monday that if...
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Marion County, WV
Marion County, WV
Government
Marion County, WV
Education
State
West Virginia State
Marion County, WV
Sports
Lake Charles American Press

Tax preparer sent to prison for tax fraud — again

A woman is headed to prison for falsely preparing tax returns following a prior order not to engage in that business, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Marcia Angella Johnson pleaded guilty Sept. 7, 2021. U.S. District Judge George C. Hanks Jr. sentenced her this week to a total of...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unclaimed Property#Boe#Nexstar Media Inc
FOXBusiness

Millions of unemployed Americans could be in store for surprise tax bill

Millions of out-of-work Americans who collected unemployment benefits as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic could face an unpleasant surprise when they file their taxes this year. That's because unemployment benefits, including the extra money distributed through federal aid programs, count as taxable income. Unemployment benefits vary by state, but...
INCOME TAX
lootpress.com

Senator Capito will not vote to confirm Judge Jackson to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today issued the below statement regarding the upcoming vote on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to serve as an associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court:. “As I have said from the beginning, I take my constitutional duty...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia inmate sentenced for indecent exposure

Darius McNeal, an inmate at Federal Corrections Institution Gilmer, was sentenced today to eight months of incarceration for indecent exposure, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. McNeal, 20, pleaded guilty in March 2021 to three counts of “Indecent Exposure.” McNeal admitted to exposing himself and committing sexual acts in front of another person on three […]
CBS News

These states may soon slash their residents' income taxes

The pandemic was expected to decimate state tax revenue as millions lost their jobs, but two years after the start of the crisis, many states are instead flush with cash. That's prompting more than a dozen states to propose a new strategy: cutting income taxes for residents. Some of the...
IDAHO STATE
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank giveaway slated for Wednesday

BECKLEY, W.Va. (LOOTPRESS) – Mountaineer Food Bank’s mobile food pantry will be stopping in Beckley this week. The pantry will be at Linda K Epling Stadium- located at 200 Stadium Drive- on Wednesday, March 23, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Food will be passed out until supplies last.
BECKLEY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Woman ordered to pay $4.6M in restitution

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A Chesapeake, Ohio woman who pleaded guilty to stealing from a Huntington children’s charity will have to pay back the money she stole. Ruthe Marie Phillips pleaded guilty to stealing about $4.7 million from River Valley Child Development Services between December of 2013 and August of 2020. This is an update to a […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy