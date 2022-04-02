Missing Trigg County Woman Located

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The body of a missing Kentucky coal miner was found Monday evening in Harlan County. James D. Brown, 33, of Lynch, Kentucky while working at the D-29 Darby Fork mine in Holmes Mill. Officials with the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet say Brown was killed when a roof collapsed Sunday evening about 14,000 feet into the mine where he was working.
The Old Southern Cherokee of Scuffletown and HendersonPicture by Chief Manfox, Southern Cherokee Nation of Kentucky; Wikimedia; Public Domain image. Scuffletown is the name of a ghost town located by the Ohio River in Henderson County in Kentucky. Its origin goes back to 1800 when a Shawnee man named Jonathan Thomas Scott opened a tavern with his full-blooded Cherokee wife.
The high price of diesel fuel is putting a financial strain on first responders in the Heartland. The new jail in Stoddard County is just about finished. The Pageant drops COVID-19 vaccination requirement. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. The Pageant dropped its COVID-19 vaccine requirements. KSP searching for escaped Marshall...
Four young children in Texas were found abandoned after three of the kids “in various stages of undress” were spotted in a Texas roadway, authorities say. The teens who saw the children running in the street at about 10:50 p.m. Thursday, March 10 reported that one child was naked and others had diapers falling off, according to KTRK.
Police brutality has cost the state of Georgia nearly $5 million—all because a cop couldn't put his fragile blue ego aside and understand that a short car chase doesn't warrant the execution of a Black man.
A Tennessee man has been convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the 2010 murder of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright. Billy Ray Turner, 51, was found guilty of first-degree murder, attempted murder and conspiracy in a Shelby County court on Monday, ESPN reports. The jury of 12 reportedly handed down the verdict after about two hours of deliberation. Judge Lee Coffee then sentenced Turner to life in prison on the murder conviction.
BOONE COUNTY - Rechelle Miller knew Angie Rice since they were both 15 years old. Before Rice went missing in December 2021, the two women worked together at Perche Creek Cafe. "She was so kind and so sweet," Miller said. "She was my best friend, and I talked with her...
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Tuesday night. According to police, gunshots were reported around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday in the 300 block of Forest Hills Drive. Officers arrived at the scene and found a man inside a vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Isaiah Burr, the man wanted for shooting a woman he allegedly met on a dating app Saturday night, has been arrested in Kentucky, Metro Police said Wednesday. Police said Burr, 20, was arrested on Wednesday morning in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, following a coordinated effort between the MNPD...
A baby was found discarded in a paper bag along a busy North Memphis road and police are calling it a homicide case. Details of how the infant died have not been released. Memphis police say the discovery was made Sunday, March 6, in the 4000 block of Raleigh-LaGrange Road, an area made up largely of businesses and apartment communities.
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Human remains were found Friday in the car submerged in Dewey Lake, Floyd County Coroner Greg Nelson said. Those remains are being sent to Frankfort for an autopsy, Nelson said. Rescue crews from several agencies, including Kentucky State Police, spent much of Friday afternoon and...
Comments / 0