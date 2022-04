The Saudi Arabian minister for sports says his government will give Formula 1 and its stakeholders “whatever they want” in order to return to the country to race again in future.Formula 1 first raced in Saudi Arabia last December and did so again last weekend, against a backdrop of human rights abuses in the country and the bombing of a state-owned oil facility just ten kilometres from the Jeddah street circuit where the grand prix was held.The current agreement between F1 and Saudi Arabia is understood to last until 2025, with the Saudi government paying a record-breaking $55m per year...

MIDDLE EAST ・ 1 DAY AGO