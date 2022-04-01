Milwaukee parking scam; BBB tips

MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men are in police custody following a police pursuit and crash that ended near 1st and Burleigh on Tuesday afternoon, March 29. Officials say around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers attempted to stop a vehicle near 16th and Meinecke that was wanted for fleeing. The driver refused to stop, fled and a vehicle pursuit ensued. The pursuit ended when the vehicle lost control, struck a curb and rolled near 1st and Burleigh.

