Firefighters battle wildfire in eastern Tennessee

Severe storms that included at least two tornadoes injured several people, damaged homes and businesses and downed power lines in Arkansas, Missouri and Texas overnight as twisters and hurricane-force winds were forecast in much of the Deep South on Wednesday.No deaths were reported from the storms late Tuesday and early Wednesday, officials said.A tornado that struck Springdale and the adjoining town of Johnson, about 145 miles (235 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock, about 4 a.m. injured seven people, two critically, said Washington County, Arkansas, Emergency Management Director John Luther. He had no additional information about them.The National Weather Service said...
