Russian President Vladimir Putin has "no way out" of his weeks-long invasion of Ukraine, according to former U.S. Ambassador to NATO Kurt Volker. While some foreign policy experts have expressed surprise that Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine has continued into mid-March, Volker says he expected Ukraine to show strong resistance, and Putin has only dug himself into a deeper hole by continuing his war against the sovereign nation without showing any indication of agreeing to a peace deal so far.

