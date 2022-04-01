ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Jacob deGrom injury: Mets ace joins 14 other notable stars who are expected to miss Opening Day

By R.J. Anderson
CBS Sports
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Mets announced on Friday that ace Jacob deGrom will be shut down from throwing for four weeks after imaging revealed a stress reaction in his scapula. The Mets did not set a timetable for deGrom's return, but he's certain to miss the entirety of April, including the Opening...

www.cbssports.com

Boston 25 News WFXT

Mets ace deGrom has shoulder tightness, sent for MRI

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — (AP) — Mets ace Jacob deGrom was scratched from his scheduled start Friday morning and will get an MRI after feeling tightness in his pitching shoulder, putting his status for opening day in jeopardy. New York manager Buck Showalter told reporters Thursday night...
MLB
ESPN

New York Yankees' Luis Severino says arm feels 'pretty good' after 31-pitch session

New York right-hander Luis Severino, who had his spring training start scheduled for Wednesday night pushed back to Saturday because of general arm soreness, felt "pretty good" after a 31-pitch bullpen session. Severino was limited to four late-season relief appearances in 2021 after having Tommy John surgery on Feb. 27,...
MLB
CBS Sports

Mets' Max Scherzer: Starting minor-league game Saturday

Scherzer (hamstring) will start an intrasquad minor-league game Saturday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Scherzer indicated Friday that he's dealing with a tweaked hamstring, but he'll still make his scheduled start in Saturday's instrasquad matchup. While the Mets will presumably monitor the right-hander's status during the start, his injury doesn't appear to be a major concern. As long as Scherzer doesn't experience any issues Saturday, he figures to serve as the Opening Day starter against the Nationals on Thursday.
MLB
The Spun

Buccaneers Signed Veteran Quarterback On Thursday

Another veteran quarterback is going back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While not quite on the news scope of Tom Brady nixing his brief retirement, the Buccaneers re-signed backup Ryan Griffin. Griffin has watched from Tampa Bay’s sidelines since joining the organization in 2015. But he’s only played two games...
NFL
CBS Sports

Mets' Jacob deGrom: Arm issues reappear

DeGrom is experiencing shoulder tightness and will be evaluated Friday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. Arm issues are always a major concern for a pitcher, though that will only be heightened for deGrom given that he battled elbow issues to end the 2021 season. He appeared to be fully healthy for the upcoming campaign after throwing two scoreless innings in his Grapefruit League debut on March 24. DeGrom was scheduled to pitch Friday, though that is now in jeopardy, and his status for Opening Day should also be closely monitored.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Continues big spring with homer

Mateo went 2-for-3 with a home run -- his second of the spring -- and a base hit Wednesday in the Orioles' Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays. Mateo was expected to compete for a utility role at the onset of camp, but he may have cemented himself as the frontrunner for the Orioles' Opening Day shortstop job by this point. According to Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com, manager Brandon Hyde said earlier Wednesday that he intended to stock the lineup with regular players for the final week of spring training, so Mateo's inclusion in the starting nine against the Blue Jays is seemingly a good sign of where he stands with the Orioles. Mateo, who entered Wednesday with an 1.035 OPS to go along with one stolen base through seven spring games, continued to build on that performance with another two-hit effort. Though Mateo committed his second error of the spring when he dropped a popout, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun notes that the 26-year-old atoned for the gaffe by making two potential run-saving plays in the field. Mateo has typically hit out of bottom half of the order in most of his starts this spring, but that shouldn't put too much of a limit on his running opportunities while he's part of an Orioles lineup that could struggle to generate runs.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mets' Taijuan Walker: Another good outing

Walker threw 3.2 scoreless innings in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. After throwing two scoreless frames in his spring training debut, Walker turned in another good performance Thursday. Most importantly, he built up to 54 pitches, 35 of which went for strikes. That should put Walker in good position to make the Opening Day roster and start the campaign in the rotation, though he may not throw more than five innings in his first regular-season outing.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewers#Mets Ace#The New York Mets#Acl#Cbs Sports
CBS Sports

Reds' Hunter Greene: Rotation chances improving

Greene's chances of making the Opening Day roster increased on Tuesday with the Reds' various roster moves, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "They definitely both feel like they belong. They're making a great impression. They're pitching like they belong and they do. It's just about making sure it's the right time," manager David Bell said about Greene and Nick Lodolo.
MLB
CBS Sports

White Sox's Zack Collins: Won't break camp in majors

Collins was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday. Collins' poor defense behind the plate has led the White Sox to prefer Seby Zavala as Yasmani Grandal's backup. As a prospect, Collins was once thought to have enough pop in his bat to have a shot at carving out a role as a designated hitter even if he couldn't stick behind the plate, but his .195/.315/.330 career slash line suggests that won't be happening.
MLB
CBS Sports

Brewers' Willy Adames: Exits with apparent injury

Adames left Friday's game against the Cubs with an apparent leg injury, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. The nature and severity of the injury are not yet clear. With Luis Urias (quadriceps) opening the year on the injured list, the Brewers may have to turn to Mike Brosseau, Jace Peterson or Pablo Reyes at shortstop if Adames is forced to miss time.
MLB
CBS Sports

Brewers' Trevor Gott: Makes Opening Day roster

Gott has made the Brewers' Opening Day roster, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Gott's last MLB experience came in 2020, when he allowed 13 runs in 11.2 innings of relief. He owns a 5.01 ERA in 140 career innings at the highest level.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jordan Lyles: Appointed to rotation

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Lyles will start the team's second game of the season April 9 in Tampa Bay, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. Though he owns a 5.24 ERA over 182 career MLB starts between stops with the Astros, Rockies, Padres, Brewers, Pirates and Rangers, Lyles will begin the season as the Orioles' No. 2 starter due mainly to the lack of appealing alternatives in the rotation. While he was with Texas a year ago, Lyles offered little fantasy value aside from eating innings, as he surrendered an MLB-high 38 home runs en route to a 5.15 ERA and 1.39 WHIP across 180 frames. The move to the historically hitter-friendly Camden Yards may not dramatically help him in limiting home runs, even though the Orioles have implemented dimension changes to their home park in an effort to make the field more favorable for pitchers.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Josh Lowe: Optioned to Triple-A

Lowe was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Lowe was competing for a depth role in Tampa Bay's outfield this spring, but he'll report to the minors to begin the year after he hit .190 with two RBI, a stolen base and six strikeouts in eight Grapefruit League games this spring. However, he'll likely be in consideration for a major-league roster spot at some point in 2022 as long as he performs well in Durham.
MLB
CBS Sports

Phillies' James Norwood: Traded to Phillies

Norwood was traded from the Padres to the Phillies on Wednesday in exchange for Kervin Pichardo and cash considerations. Norwood was designated for assignment by San Diego on Wednesday, but he'll now join the Phillies' 40-man roster for the final week of spring training. It seems likely that the right-hander will begin the year at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, but he's made appearances in the majors in each of the last four seasons and will be in the mix to provide bullpen depth at some point.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Evan White: Surgery successful

White (groin) had successful sports hernia surgery and is expected to be out for the foreseeable future, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. The 26-year-old suffered the injury Thursday and was able to get surgery to correct the issue relatively quickly. White is likely to be placed on the 60-day injured list, while Ty France is now solidified as the starting first baseman for the Mariners heading into the 2022 season.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Day-to-day after dental procedure

Crawford underwent a dental procedure Wednesday and is expected to be out for a few days, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. The shortstop's availability for Opening Day does not seem to be in question and he'll likely be back in the lineup before spring training comes to a close. Crawford has batted .250 this spring while adding a double and an RBI in 16 at-bats. He'll look to build off of his career-high nine homers, 54 RBI and .273 average from 2021 when the 2022 campaign gets started late next week.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Slugs inside-the-park HR

Rodriguez may have clinched an Opening Day roster spot with his inside-the-park home run against the Guardians on Thursday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. The elite prospect showed off his rich skill set on his drive to deep right center, getting around the bases in 14 seconds to beat a good throw to the plate, while Kramer noted the blast sported a 105-mph exit velocity. Rodriguez's Cactus League line now sits at .360/.429/.720 over 10 games, and while manager Scott Servais wasn't ready to officially declare the 21-year-old outfielder has already made the team, he noted that he "couldn't be any happier with how he's played out" in reference to Rodriguez's spring performance.
MLB
NBC Sports

deGrom's injury could impact Phillies' 2022 season

One of the main obstacles the Phillies face in their quest to return to the postseason is their chief rivals, the Mets. They made a huge signing in 3-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer, giving them arguably the most fearsome 1-2 top of the rotation in the game. Ummm…...
MLB
CBS Sports

White Sox's Garrett Crochet: Exits with trainer

Crochet exited Thursday's Cactus League contest against the Reds with an apparent injury, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Crochet faced only two batters before suffering the apparent injury and leaving with an athletic trainer. The exact nature of the issue is currently unknown, though he reportedly showed some discomfort in his arm prior to exiting. Crochet was expected to serve as a key part of the team's bullpen in 2022, but his start to the campaign may now be delayed.
MLB

