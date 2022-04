Sosa, who was appointed to the vacant seat in January, waits to see who his Republican challenger will be. The race for Oregon House District 30 will see no Democratic challengers for the primary, as Rep. Nathan Sosa is the lone Democrat in the race. The Hillsboro Democrat was appointed by the Washington County Board of Commissioners to the vacant House District 30 seat on Jan. 31. The seat was empty after Janeen Sollman, its representative, was likewise appointed to the vacant Senate seat left behind by the retirement of District 15's Chuck Riley. Sosa was appointed just...

HILLSBORO, OR ・ 19 DAYS AGO