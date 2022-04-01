ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Are Montana Trails and Campsites Too Popular?

By Steve Fullerton
Newstalk KGVO
 10 hours ago
Both the University of Montana in Missoula and Montana State University in Bozeman are looking at overpopulation in Montana. No, not in the towns, cities, and roadways, but in the woods. Partly due to the pandemic, people have been looking for an escape from other people and many have...

Newstalk KGVO

Missoula, MT
Newstalk KGVO has the best news coverage for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

