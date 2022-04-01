Body Pulled From the Ice in Benton County
WATAB TOWNSHIP -- Authorities say a woman's body was pulled from the ice in Benton County Thursday. At around...minnesotasnewcountry.com
WATAB TOWNSHIP -- Authorities say a woman's body was pulled from the ice in Benton County Thursday. At around...minnesotasnewcountry.com
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://minnesotasnewcountry.com
Comments / 0