Former Thunder Star Kevin Durant Believes His Thunder Jersey Should Be Retired

Former Oklahoma City Thunder star Kevin Durant said the Thunder "has" to retire his jersey.

In an article released by The Ringer, Durant said, "It wouldn’t even be good for the game of basketball if they didn’t.”

Durant spent the first nine years with the Thunder.

In the article, Durant said that he has given everything to every city and team he's played for and he "expects to be treated with the same amount of respect."

He also said Golden State needs to retire his jersey.