ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

‘Once’ tells a musical story of Guy, Girl and platonic love

By Mary Therese Biebel
Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TLrRt_0ewyhLux00
Shown in rehearsal for the musical ‘Once,’ are from left, first row: Logan Padden, Coraline West, Elizabeth Cote and Cody Palubinsky. Second row: Gabriel Gillespie, Olivia Fiocco, Rob Padden, Megan Guziewicz and Sierra Ward. Submitted photo

Ask the Misericordia Players which feature of their upcoming show audiences are most likely to enjoy, and several will tell you “the music.”

“It’s very calm, very pretty,” said Logan Padden, 20, of Wilkes-Barre, who plays a character named Andrej in the Tony Award-winning musical “Once.”

In “Once,” set in Dublin, the folk-rock music is a collaboration between a guitar-playing busker whose day job is repairing vacuum cleaners — he’s known simply as Guy — and a Czech immigrant with a flair for piano who appreciates Guy’s music more than he does.

She’s known simply as Girl.

“The first time she meets him she convinces him not to commit suicide,” said Beth Cote, 22, of Douglassville, who portrays Girl. “She’s an eternal optimist; she finds people that need fixing.”

“He’s violently depressed,” said Cody Palubinsky, 21, of Mahanoy City, who plays Guy.

Before you predict that Guy and Girl will fall madly in love and become a romantic couple, the cast is willing to tell you in advance that Guy and Girl will come to love each other, but it will be so platonic that Girl will advise the heartbroken Guy about how to win back his ex-girlfriend.

“It’s fantastic story about platonic love,” Padden said. “They never kiss. They never go out on any dates.”

Oh, but they will make music together. And they’ll form a band filled with everyone from Girl’s fellow immigrants to the bank manager they approach for a loan.

Olivia Fiocca’s character, the bank manager, will play guitar, as will Billy, a character portrayed by King’s College student Gabriel Gillespie. The character Andrej will play bass, and the character Svec will play drums.

When “Once” was on Broadway, members of the cast played their characters’ instruments, including fiddle, accordion and cello.

For this production, director Scott Woolnaugh explained, Palubinsky, as Guy, plays some guitar and Cote, as Girl, plays some piano, “more than Guy’s guitar,” but “both will be supported by members of our professional pit.”

Other cast members will hold instruments on stage, but the music will actually be played by professional musicians in the pit, who include: Kimberly Johnson in piano, Josh Walton on guitar, Alayna Miller on synthesizer, Gareth Henderson on drums, Raeleen Bishler on cello, Scott Zimmerman on bass and Patrick Hein on violin.

The Misericordia Players will present “Once” at 7:30 p.m. April 7, 8, and 9 and at 2 p.m. April 10 in the Lemmond Theater on campus. Musical director is Kimberly Johnson and producer is Dr. Rebecca Steinberger from the English department faculty.

Tickets may be purchased at the door, or reserved in advance by calling the box office at 570-674-3069. General admission is $12; student admission is $7 with a valid ID.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Times Leader
Times Leader

9K+

Followers

18K+

Posts

1M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
CMT

CMT Premiere: Vincent Neil Emerson Delivers Heart-Wrenching Story Of Lost Love In “Son Of A Bitch” Music Video

Emerson’s pure vocals instantly capture the listener’s attention, as he delivers an emotional-driven narrative about a man fighting and navigating a dark time. To display the life obstacles the main character faces within the lyrics, Emerson turned to director Keenan O’Reilly and gave him the creative freedom to interpret his tear-jerking storyline.
ENTERTAINMENT
PIX11

‘Oy Father’: Queens couple revives musical of unorthodox love story

LITTLE NECK, Queens (PIX11) —  A married couple from Queens who think their love story was meant for Broadway is reviving the musical production they started, just before the COVID-19 pandemic put the brakes on their plans. “It’s been a really hard two years,” Irene Failenbogen, a Jewish cantor who started her career as an […]
QUEENS, NY
MassLive.com

Academy Awards: Musical contributions from Berklee College of Music alum Jordan Holly, for the film ‘CODA,’ has left her thankful to tell someone else’s story through music

Berklee College of Music alum, Jordan Holly had to adjust to the Massachusetts lifestyle when she made the move from California to Boston to go to music school. Learning the weather and adjusting to new kind of people was an uphill battle at first, but she soon grew to become immersed in the community.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Drums, PA
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
Wilkes-barre, PA
Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
City
Mahanoy City, PA
City
Dublin, PA
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Reunites With Ex-Wife Sheree Zampino After Oscars Win & Chris Rock Slap: Photo

On the same team! Will’s ex celebrated his Oscar success with him after a busy evening that included the ‘Slap Heard Around The World’. Got his back. Will Smith and ex Sheree Zampino reunited after his wild night at the Oscars on Sunday, Mar. 28. During the rollercoaster ceremony, he earned the top acting trophy after stepping onto the stage to slap presenter Chris Rock for he made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Marlon Wayans Thinks Chris Rock May Have "Cracked The Wrong Joke On The Wrong Day"

Hollywood has come out in droves to comment on Will Smith smacking Chris Rock at this past weekend's Oscars, but not all commentary has come from people who know both men well. Marlon Wayans is a comedy veteran who has been involved in the entertainment industry for most of his life and he witnessed his longtime friends change the course of Academy Awards history over a joke.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Platonic Love#Rock Music#Music Production#Suicide#Sierra Ward#The Misericordia Players#Czech
The US Sun

Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik slammed for ‘nasty comment’ to Yian Chen for ‘ONLY being an anesthesiologist & not a doctor’

JEOPARDY! fans fumed after host Mayim Bialik made a "nasty comment" INSULTING a contestant's profession. She called first-timer Yian Chen "only" an anesthesiologist and "not a doctor" in banter that flatlined. During the meet-and-greet portion of the April 1 gameshow episode, host Mayim dug into one player with less-than-impressive precision.
TV SHOWS
CBS News

Jon Batiste on the healing power of music and love

When this year's Grammy nominations were announced, Jon Batiste heard his name 11 times – the most of any artist this year. Eight nominations were for his album "We Are," and three for his work on the soundtrack of the movie "Soul." Correspondent Jim Axelrod said, "They just kept...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Mira Calix, Experimental Musician and Sound Artist, Has Died

Mira Calix, the United Kingdom–based sound artist and experimental musician signed to Warp, has died, the label announced. “Mira was not only a hugely talented artist and composer, she was also a beautiful, caring human who touched the lives of everyone who had the honour of working with her,” the label posted in a note on social media. “She pushed the boundaries between electronic music, classical music and art in a truly unique way.”
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
Parents Magazine

'Property Brothers' Star Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan Share Their Pregnancy Journey: 'We're Just Embracing It as It Comes'

Property Brothers star Drew Scott and podcast producer Linda Phan—his wife of almost four years (and partner of nearly 12)—are getting ready to welcome their first child together. As they prepare, Phan says she's been surprised by how fast it all seems to be going, but notes one of the biggest challenges has been making sure they have the time to experience the pregnancy as a couple.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Mira Calix death: Electronic musician dies, aged 51

Electronic musician and visual artist Mira Calix – born Chantal Passamonte – has died, aged 51.The news of the South African-British artist’s death was disclosed by her record label Warp Records on Monday (28 March).Calix was the first female artist to sign with the label. She released six albums with Warp, beginning in 2000 with One on One and her final Absent Origin in 2021. In a statement, Warp Records wrote: “We are devastated to learn about the death of our dear Mira Calix.”It continued: “Mira was not only a hugely talented artist and composer, she was also a beautiful,...
MUSIC
thecinemaholic.com

7 Movies Like CODA You Must See

Sian Heder wrote and directed ‘CODA,’ a familial coming-of-age tale of a talented singer. Recreating the story of the French movie ‘The Bélier Family,’ the story revolves around Ruby Rossi, the only hearing member in a family of four. Her life takes a new direction when Bernardo “Mr. V” Villalobos, the choir teacher at school, discovers her singing talent. While the possibilities seem endless, Ruby hesitates to leave the family without an interpreter.
THEATER & DANCE
BET

Renowned Gospel Singer-Songwriter LaShun Pace Dead At 60

Gospel singer-songwriter LaShun Pace, who rose to prominence as one of the critical members of the sibling singing group, The Anointed Pace Sisters, has died following a long battle with an illness. She was 60-years-old. According to Atlanta’s 11Alive, Pace had been on dialysis for five years while waiting for...
ATLANTA, GA
Pitchfork

Philip Jeck, Experimental Composer and Turntablist, Dies at 69

Philip Jeck—the British experimental composer, turntablist, and multimedia artist—has died. Jon Wozencroft and Mike Harding from Touch confirmed the news in a statement published on Jeck’s website, saying he died peacefully on Friday following a short illness. He was 69 years old. “A remarkable man and a...
MUSIC
Times Leader

Times Leader

9K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy