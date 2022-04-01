‘Once’ tells a musical story of Guy, Girl and platonic love

Shown in rehearsal for the musical ‘Once,’ are from left, first row: Logan Padden, Coraline West, Elizabeth Cote and Cody Palubinsky. Second row: Gabriel Gillespie, Olivia Fiocco, Rob Padden, Megan Guziewicz and Sierra Ward. Submitted photo

Ask the Misericordia Players which feature of their upcoming show audiences are most likely to enjoy, and several will tell you “the music.”

“It’s very calm, very pretty,” said Logan Padden, 20, of Wilkes-Barre, who plays a character named Andrej in the Tony Award-winning musical “Once.”

In “Once,” set in Dublin, the folk-rock music is a collaboration between a guitar-playing busker whose day job is repairing vacuum cleaners — he’s known simply as Guy — and a Czech immigrant with a flair for piano who appreciates Guy’s music more than he does.

She’s known simply as Girl.

“The first time she meets him she convinces him not to commit suicide,” said Beth Cote, 22, of Douglassville, who portrays Girl. “She’s an eternal optimist; she finds people that need fixing.”

“He’s violently depressed,” said Cody Palubinsky, 21, of Mahanoy City, who plays Guy.

Before you predict that Guy and Girl will fall madly in love and become a romantic couple, the cast is willing to tell you in advance that Guy and Girl will come to love each other, but it will be so platonic that Girl will advise the heartbroken Guy about how to win back his ex-girlfriend.

“It’s fantastic story about platonic love,” Padden said. “They never kiss. They never go out on any dates.”

Oh, but they will make music together. And they’ll form a band filled with everyone from Girl’s fellow immigrants to the bank manager they approach for a loan.

Olivia Fiocca’s character, the bank manager, will play guitar, as will Billy, a character portrayed by King’s College student Gabriel Gillespie. The character Andrej will play bass, and the character Svec will play drums.

When “Once” was on Broadway, members of the cast played their characters’ instruments, including fiddle, accordion and cello.

For this production, director Scott Woolnaugh explained, Palubinsky, as Guy, plays some guitar and Cote, as Girl, plays some piano, “more than Guy’s guitar,” but “both will be supported by members of our professional pit.”

Other cast members will hold instruments on stage, but the music will actually be played by professional musicians in the pit, who include: Kimberly Johnson in piano, Josh Walton on guitar, Alayna Miller on synthesizer, Gareth Henderson on drums, Raeleen Bishler on cello, Scott Zimmerman on bass and Patrick Hein on violin.

The Misericordia Players will present “Once” at 7:30 p.m. April 7, 8, and 9 and at 2 p.m. April 10 in the Lemmond Theater on campus. Musical director is Kimberly Johnson and producer is Dr. Rebecca Steinberger from the English department faculty.

Tickets may be purchased at the door, or reserved in advance by calling the box office at 570-674-3069. General admission is $12; student admission is $7 with a valid ID.