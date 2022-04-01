ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Mass. jails and prisons to continue medications for opioid use disorder

By Amy Phillips
 10 hours ago

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– The U.S. Attorney’s office for the District of Massachusetts says state and county correctional facilities in the state will continue all medications used to treat Opioid Use Disorder (MOUD) for people who were already in treatment for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) prior to entering custody.

According to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) OUD is considered a disability which requires that jails and prisons maintain the medications of individuals in drug treatment.

Municipalities face Thursday opioid settlement deadline

The announcement was made Friday after a review of correctional facilities statewide. A news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office pointed out that the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was the first correctional facility in the entire country to provide inmates access to all three FDA-approved forms of MOUD. The Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex and Norfolk County Sheriff’s Offices were early adopters in providing inmates access to MOUD, doing so even before the U.S. Attorney’s Office began its review. Massachusetts also has one federal correctional facility, FMC Devens, which also provides access to all three forms of MOUD.

This review is part of an ongoing effort by the U.S. Attorney’s Office to eliminate discriminatory barriers to treatment for OUD. The Office has now entered into 15 settlement agreements and six letters of resolution to ensure ADA compliance arising from OUD treatment.

