Qatar 2022 World Cup Draw: Arsenal players find out groups

It doesn’t take a genius to point out the fact that the inconsistency from Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been one of the main factors in Everton’s awful 2021/22 season thus far. The former Sheffield United man was crucial for Carlo Ancelotti’s side last season, scoring 16 of the Toffees’ 47 goals (34%). No team that finished above 17th place relied on one single player for a larger percentage of their goals. The only two players that scored a larger portion of their club’s goals were David McGoldrick (40%) and Chris Wood (36%). Calvert-Lewin also did not take a single penalty kick during the 2020/21 season, and thus he finished joint-second in the Premier League with Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-min for non-penalty goals.

