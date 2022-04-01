ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Qatar 2022 World Cup Draw: Arsenal players find out groups

By Aaron Lerner
SB Nation
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Qatar 2022 World Cup draw took place earlier today in Doha. Several Arsenal players now know who their national teams will be facing come late November. As a reminder, the Premier League will take a break next season during the World Cup. With Arsenal expected to do a...

theshortfuse.sbnation.com

Comments / 0

FOX Sports

Soccer odds: U.S. Men's National Team's chances in Qatar

With the United States Men's National Team qualifying for the 2022 World Cup, the next big event is coming up Friday – the World Cup draw. Here's everything you need to know about the soccer World Cup in Qatar, including the odds to win it all (with all odds via FOX Bet).
FIFA
Reuters

Brazil fear lack of European matches could cost them in Qatar

April 1 (Reuters) - Brazil are the bookmakers’ favourites to win the World Cup but their lack of friendlies against European opposition over the last four years perturbs coach Tite, who fears it could cost them in Qatar. Brazil were drawn in Group G on Friday and will face...
FOX Sports

World Cup odds 2022: Lines for every team to win in Qatar

The World Cup draw is officially in the books! And now that the groups are set, gamblers have a better idea of which countries to wager on ahead of Qatar. Led by Christian Pulisic, the USA is grouped with teams like England and Iran. Will the USMNT be able to out-muster superstars like Three Lions' Harry Kane?
SB Nation

Has Dominic Calvert-Lewin Declined? A Brief Statistical Comparison

It doesn’t take a genius to point out the fact that the inconsistency from Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been one of the main factors in Everton’s awful 2021/22 season thus far. The former Sheffield United man was crucial for Carlo Ancelotti’s side last season, scoring 16 of the Toffees’ 47 goals (34%). No team that finished above 17th place relied on one single player for a larger percentage of their goals. The only two players that scored a larger portion of their club’s goals were David McGoldrick (40%) and Chris Wood (36%). Calvert-Lewin also did not take a single penalty kick during the 2020/21 season, and thus he finished joint-second in the Premier League with Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-min for non-penalty goals.
SB Nation

Nine-goal blitz of Leicester City takes Chelsea top of the WSL table

Chelsea have been behind the eight ball all season after that unfortunate loss against Arsenal on opening day, but after a relentless campaign full of injuries, delays, and rescheduled games, we have now managed to not only close the gap, but finally pass our rivals at the top of the Women’s Super League.
The Independent

When is the World Cup draw? Date, start time and who can still qualify?

The wait for the 2022 World Cup is almost over with the draw for the tournament set to take place ahead of the tournament in Qatar later this year. England have already secured their place at the tournament, which is being played in November and December instead of its usual summer slot to avoid the intense heat in Qatar. Follow World Cup draw LIVE: England, Wales and Scotland to find out group stage opponentsThe awarding of the World Cup to Qatar 12 years ago was contentious and human rights organisations such as Amnesty International have raised concerns over the treatment...
SB Nation

Three Tactical Observations about Rodrigo Bentancur at Tottenham Hotspur

Rodrigo Bentancur came to Tottenham with little, if any, fanfare from those who follow the club. A player who spent the majority of his career at Juventus playing under the radar - and the timing of the move, at the end of the window - made people think that Fabio Paratici was using his Old Lady ties to get a player - any player - through the door.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

England's potential path to the World Cup final: Senegal, France and Belgium could lie in wait for Three Lions in the knockout stages before a potential final showdown with Germany, Spain or Brazil

England will be looking to end 56 years of hurt when they head to Qatar for the World Cup this winter. Seven games stand in the Three Lions' way of lifting the Jules Rimet trophy in December as they look to go one better than their Euro 2020 final appearance at Wembley last year - with the final taking place the 80,000-seater Lusail Stadium on 18 December.
SPORTS
The Independent

Liverpool vs Watford LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups as Trent Alexander-Arnold set for bench

Liverpool are taking on Watford at Anfield as they seek to move top of the Premier League. Jurgen Klopp’s side have won their last nine league games to move within a point of leaders Manchester City, and victory here would send them above City at least until pep Guardiola’s side take on Burnley at 3pm. Klopp has been boosted by the return to fitness of Trent Alexander-Arnold after the right-back missed the international break with a hamstring injury, but the England international is expected to start on the bench with Joe Gomez playing from the beginning of the match. “Physically...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Senegal and Holland to get World Cup under way before hosts Qatar’s opening game

Senegal and Holland will open the 2022 World Cup finals on November 21, with hosts Qatar having to wait until later in the day for their big moment.It will be the first time since 2006 that the hosts have not opened the tournament after Fifa confirmed the match schedule for the group stage of the finals.Africa Cup of Nations winners Senegal and three-time World Cup runners-up Holland will meet in their Group A showdown at the Al Thumama Stadium at 10am GMT, six hours before the Qataris take the stage.The hosts will go head-to-head with Ecuador at the Al Bayt...
FIFA

