DAVENPORT, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Cal Fire SZU said they successfully rescued a woman who fell 100 feet from a cliff at Davenport Pier on Monday. A rope was used to bring the patient up after they fell off the cliff down to the beach. The person is in stable condition after being flown by helicopter to

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO