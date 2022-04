The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) recently revised its seat belt reminder test following a study that found more persistent and noticeable alerts could save as many as 1,500 lives per year and increase belt usage by 34 percent. The result, as one might expect, is that a large number of crossovers and SUVs currently on the market failed this new test, including the Ford Escape, which received a rating of “poor” for its performance because its unbelted occupant alert lasted less than 8 seconds and didn’t initiate quickly enough. It isn’t alone, however, as the 2022 Ford Explorer also flunked the test with a “poor” rating of its own.

