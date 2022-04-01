ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rowdy Energy and Torgerson Racing to Get Even More Rowdy in Driven Chassis in Micro

By Speedway Digest Staff
 10 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Torgerson Racing and Rowdy Energy will debut a new Driven Gen III Chassis for their 2022 Micro Sprint season with driver Ashton Torgerson in the No. 02 Rowdy Energy entry. Rowdy Energy founder and NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch and his son Brexton have dipped their toes into the Micro...

Racing News

Jessica Friesen set for NASCAR return

Last year, Jessica Friesen stepped up to make her NASCAR Truck Series debut. The avid dirt racer made his first and only start on the dirt surface at Knoxville Raceway. She finished 26th. Last season, she also attempted to qualify for the Bristol Dirt race earlier in the year but...
BRISTOL, TN
Speedway Digest

CHEVY NCS AT RICHMOND: Team Chevy Advance

RACE #7 – RICHMOND RACEWAY. With six races in the books for the 2022 season, the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) will head to Richmond Raceway this weekend for the first of three-consecutive short-track races. The NCS Chevrolet drivers and teams will take on the .75-mile D-shaped oval on Sunday, April 3, at 3:30 p.m. ET in the Toyota Owners 400, the first of two appearances for the series at the Virginia venue this season. Chevrolet leads all manufacturers in NCS wins at Richmond Raceway with 39 to lead all manufacturers. The spring 2021 race at the Virginia short track saw Alex Bowman power his No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet to his first-career short-track victory in NASCAR’s premier series.
RICHMOND, VA
Speedway Digest

NASCAR Wire: Weekend Preview: Richmond Raceway

Richmond Raceway offers some unique challenges for the NASCAR Cup Series competitors. With six different winners in as many races and the first short track event up next for the new 2022 Next Gen race cars, it’s hard to imagine a more compelling start to a NASCAR Cup Series season.
RICHMOND, VA
Speedway Digest

Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Richmond Raceway

Kaulig Racing has one top-10 finish at a non-superspeedway/ non-road course track, which came at Auto Club Speedway (Hemric, ninth) Dating back to the 2020 season opener, Kaulig Racing has finished at least one car in the top 10 in 71 of the last 72 NXS races. Kaulig Racing has...
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

John Hunter Nemechek No. 18 Safeway Toyota GR Supra Preview- Richmond

No. 18 Devotion Nutrition Toyota Supra News and Notes:. Welcome Back: John Hunter Nemechek returns to Joe Gibbs Racing this weekend in the No. 18 Safeway Toyota GR Supra for his first race of the 2022 season at Joe Gibbs Racing. In addition to Richmond this weekend, John Hunter is scheduled to run at Dover International Speedway on April 30th and defend his win last season at Texas Motor Speedway on September 24th.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Half Off Wholesale Expands Partnership with Brett Moffitt and the Our Motorsports No. 02 Team

Our Motorsports announces an extension of their partnership with Atlanta-based Half Off Wholesale to serve as the primary partner of No. 02 Chevrolet Camaro driven by Brett Moffitt at Richmond Raceway this coming weekend along with seven additional primary races throughout the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity season Back in February, Half Off Wholesale made its debut as a primary sponsor at Auto Club Speedway (Calif.).
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Ford Performance NASCAR: Harrison Burton Richmond Advance

HARRISON BURTON, No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Mustang – HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP THE FIRST SIX RACES? “They’ve been a learning experience for sure. We’ve had a pretty rough start, there’s no denying that. I felt like we came out of the gate really strong in L.A. and felt like we had a really good race at Daytona, showed a lot of speed and then from there it’s been a struggle. We’ve had fast cars at times and we’ve had times where we didn’t have the pace that we needed. I thought this weekend was a step in the right direction, getting stage points in both the stages was good, and I felt like being fourth in practice – things like that – we’re starting to show the flashes that we need to show, which is good. It’s a building process and I think everyone at the Wood Brothers and myself understands that this is gonna be a building process. Obviously, with the good start we had at L.A. and Daytona we wanted to continue that and that hasn’t quite happened, so we’re working really hard to make that happen and I think we’ve got a great racetrack for us coming up at Richmond.”
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

RCR Event Preview - Richmond

Richard Childress Racing at Richmond Raceway ... In 180 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Richmond Raceway, Richard Childress Racing has scored nine wins led by Dale Earnhardt’s six wins (1985-spring, both races in 1987, 1990-fall, and 1991-spring). Kevin Harvick won three times (2006-fall, 2011-fall, and 2013-spring) while Clint Bowyer scored his first short track victory in the NASCAR Cup Series at Richmond in the 2008 spring event. The team owns 38 top-five and 73 top-10 finishes in Cup competition at Richmond.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
Speedway Digest

Tafoya Gets Knocked Out of Perris Race – Central California This Week

After stopping for repairs and restarting at the back of the pack in last Saturday’s USAC/CRA Sprint Car race at Perris Auto Speedway, Eddie Tafoya Jr. was slicing his way past the competition like a hot knife thru butter. However, his progress came to a screeching halt when he got clobbered by another car on lap 16 and flipped violently into the turn one catch fence. Fortunately, he was uninjured, but his car was destroyed along with his hopes of a top finish on the night.
PERRIS, CA
Speedway Digest

YellaWood® Extends Partnership at Talladega Superspeedway; Will Continue as Entitlement Sponsor for Fall NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Race

Great Southern Wood Preserving, Incorporated’s flagship brand YellaWood® pressure treated pine has extended its title sponsorship of the Fall NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Race at Talladega Superspeedway, continuing the YellaWood 500 through 2024. “We take great pride in who we align ourselves with and are very selective with...
TALLADEGA, AL
Speedway Digest

Chevrolet Completes Successful First Test of 2.4-liter V6 Engine for NTT INDYCAR Series Competition in 2024

Chevrolet completed a successful three-day test at the Indianapolis Road Course with its new 2.4-liter engine for the 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES on Wednesday. Despite weather too cold to get a full day of testing on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course on Monday, March 28, the Team Penske Chevrolet with driver Josef Newgarden was able to get successful laps in during the afternoon. Then, Tuesday morning, after a late start because of cold ambient and track temperatures, teammate Will Power laid down lap after lap to add to the data collected the previous day.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Speedway Digest

Martinsville Speedway & Blue-Emu Expand Partnership for Spring NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Entitlement

Martinsville Speedway and Blue-Emu, an Official Partner of NASCAR, have expanded their partnership with the entitlement of the spring NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Thursday, April 7. The track’s first-ever consecutive three race weekend of night races with all three premier series will start and finish with Blue-Emu sponsored races. The official name of the Camping World Truck Series race will be the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200.
MOTORSPORTS
