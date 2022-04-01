ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Xpogo Stunt Team Brings High-Flying, Action-Packed Aerial Stunt Show to Charlotte AutoFair

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 12 hours ago
Colorful hot rods, souped-up muscle cars and automotive classics are staples at the Charlotte AutoFair; High-flying aerial stunt shows, not so much. But when the world’s largest automotive extravaganza returns to Charlotte Motor Speedway next week, visitors will enjoy a whole lot of both as the Xpogo Stunt Team makes its...

NBC Sports

NASCAR viewer’s guide: Richmond Raceway

After the twists and turns of COTA, NASCAR heads to Richmond Raceway for its first points race at a short track this season. The Cup Series hits the track for 400 laps Sunday (3:30 pm ET, Fox) at the ¾-mile D-shaped oval as the Next Gen car makes its maiden voyage to Virginia for competition.
NFL
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Jessica Friesen Set to Return

NASCAR driver Jessica Friesen is set to return to the dirt track world. Friesen, 35, will be racing in the No. 62 on the Bristol Dirt Track. That’s in Bristol, Tenn., and she also will be at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Tenn. Jessica Friesen made her NASCAR Truck Series debut last year and finished 26th in the truck series race. If her last name sounds familiar, then it should. She’s the wife of Cup Series driver Stewart Friesen.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Richmond Kicks Off Short Track Season and Drivers Are Getting Ready

NASCAR is heading to Richmond and it could give us one of the best races of the season. There have been some great races so far this year. The Next-Gen cars have been a revelation. Even if drivers and teams are still learning about the cars, the product on the track has been great. Richmond is one of those historic venues that is sure to give us something to talk about come Monday morning.
RICHMOND, VA
Speedway Digest

NASCAR National Series News & Notes - Richmond Raceway

Distance: 300 miles (400 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 70),. Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 230), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 400) Distance: 187.5 miles (250 Laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 75),. Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 150), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 250) NASCAR Camping World Truck...
NFL
Speedway Digest

CHEVY NCS AT RICHMOND: Team Chevy Advance

RACE #7 – RICHMOND RACEWAY. With six races in the books for the 2022 season, the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) will head to Richmond Raceway this weekend for the first of three-consecutive short-track races. The NCS Chevrolet drivers and teams will take on the .75-mile D-shaped oval on Sunday, April 3, at 3:30 p.m. ET in the Toyota Owners 400, the first of two appearances for the series at the Virginia venue this season. Chevrolet leads all manufacturers in NCS wins at Richmond Raceway with 39 to lead all manufacturers. The spring 2021 race at the Virginia short track saw Alex Bowman power his No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet to his first-career short-track victory in NASCAR’s premier series.
RICHMOND, VA
Speedway Digest

Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Richmond Raceway

Kaulig Racing has one top-10 finish at a non-superspeedway/ non-road course track, which came at Auto Club Speedway (Hemric, ninth) Dating back to the 2020 season opener, Kaulig Racing has finished at least one car in the top 10 in 71 of the last 72 NXS races. Kaulig Racing has...
MOTORSPORTS
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Ryan Newman Talks Returning To Racing Modified at Richmond

NASCAR fans, because the Rocket Man has returned. After the 2021 season, many fans speculated that NASCAR legend Ryan Newman might have retired from the racing organization. Newman, however, said that he’s far from finished with racing. He has no plans to compete in the Cup Series this year, though. Instead, he wants to race just for fun.
RICHMOND, VA
Speedway Digest

Flo Rida Headlines New ‘Revs & Riffs’ Atlanta Nascar Weekend Music Festival in July

Grammy award nominated singer Flo Rida will be the headline act for the Revs & Riffs NASCAR Weekend Music Festival July 8-10, Atlanta Motor Speedway announced Saturday. The weekend-long music festival will run in conjunction with the Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart NASCAR weekend at the speedway, featuring performances across a variety of musical genres throughout the weekend.
ATLANTA, GA
Speedway Digest

John Hunter Nemechek No. 18 Safeway Toyota GR Supra Preview- Richmond

No. 18 Devotion Nutrition Toyota Supra News and Notes:. Welcome Back: John Hunter Nemechek returns to Joe Gibbs Racing this weekend in the No. 18 Safeway Toyota GR Supra for his first race of the 2022 season at Joe Gibbs Racing. In addition to Richmond this weekend, John Hunter is scheduled to run at Dover International Speedway on April 30th and defend his win last season at Texas Motor Speedway on September 24th.
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Ford Performance NASCAR: Harrison Burton Richmond Advance

HARRISON BURTON, No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Mustang – HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP THE FIRST SIX RACES? “They’ve been a learning experience for sure. We’ve had a pretty rough start, there’s no denying that. I felt like we came out of the gate really strong in L.A. and felt like we had a really good race at Daytona, showed a lot of speed and then from there it’s been a struggle. We’ve had fast cars at times and we’ve had times where we didn’t have the pace that we needed. I thought this weekend was a step in the right direction, getting stage points in both the stages was good, and I felt like being fourth in practice – things like that – we’re starting to show the flashes that we need to show, which is good. It’s a building process and I think everyone at the Wood Brothers and myself understands that this is gonna be a building process. Obviously, with the good start we had at L.A. and Daytona we wanted to continue that and that hasn’t quite happened, so we’re working really hard to make that happen and I think we’ve got a great racetrack for us coming up at Richmond.”
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Half Off Wholesale Expands Partnership with Brett Moffitt and the Our Motorsports No. 02 Team

Our Motorsports announces an extension of their partnership with Atlanta-based Half Off Wholesale to serve as the primary partner of No. 02 Chevrolet Camaro driven by Brett Moffitt at Richmond Raceway this coming weekend along with seven additional primary races throughout the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity season Back in February, Half Off Wholesale made its debut as a primary sponsor at Auto Club Speedway (Calif.).
MOTORSPORTS
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

