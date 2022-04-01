ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, NC

Dennis Bickmeier ending tenure at Richmond Raceway

By Speedway Digest Staff
 10 hours ago
Late last week the City of Henrico named current Richmond Raceway track president Dennis Bickmeier to lead the city’s sports and tourism program including a new events facility under construction. Bickmeier will call it a career working for NASCAR owned tracks going all the way back to 1999...

