Brooklyn Park, MN

Brooklyn Park Police Report 100 Catalytic Converter Thefts So Far This Year

 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral northwest metro police departments are asking residents to be vigilant due to a record number of catalytic converter thefts. “Criminals are pretty brazen and in committing these types of crimes. They’re traveling all over the metro area,” said Maple Grove police Cmdr. Jonathan Wetternach. Police say...

Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Chicago man charged with stealing nearly $900,000 worth of vehicles at Crystal Lake car dealership

Detectives have identified and charged a Chicago man with stealing 13 high-end cars, worth almost $900,000, from a car dealership in Crystal Lake. Crystal Lake Deputy Police Chief Richard Neumann said numerous vehicles were stolen from a car dealership in the 600 block of West Terra Cotta Avenue in Crystal Lake on July 11 and […]
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
Ledger-Enquirer

These Cars Are Stolen the Most in the U.S.

Is your car more likely to be stolen if it’s a Lamborghini or a Lexus? An Aston Martin or an Alfa Romeo, a Bentley or a BMW?. It turns out car thieves are much more practical-minded when it comes to what they steal, meaning your mild-mannered Toyota (TM) - Get Toyota Motor Corp. Report sedan or Honda (HMC) - Get Honda Motor Co. Ltd. Report hatchback could be a target.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Minnesota

Driver Dies In Head-On Crash In Minneapolis

Originally published March 21 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A driver died in a head-on crash that happened along Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis Monday afternoon. The Minneapolis Police Department says the crash happened at the intersection with 26th Street. A witness told WCCO that the driver of a vehicle was heading south on Hiawatha at a high rate of speed before jumping through the median and into the northbound lanes, crashing into another vehicle. The driver of the vehicle that crossed the median was extricated from the passenger side door, MPD said, and was said to be without a pulse when he was transported to the hospital. The police department later confirmed the driver had died. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the driver as 49-year-old Elbert Robinson of Minneapolis. The driver of the other vehicle was said to have suffered some facial injuries and was also transported to the hospital. That driver’s condition was not immediately available. It’s not yet clear what caused the first driver to cross over the median.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WJON

St. Cloud Man Pleads Guilty to Stealing From Employer

ST. CLOUD -- An employee of a Waite Park meat market who was charged with stealing nearly $3,000 from the business in March of 2020 has pleaded guilty. Forty-two-year-old Jordan Gumiela pleaded guilty to a theft charge and will be sentenced in May. According to the charges, an employee of...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Woman With History Of Drunk Driving Involved In Two Incidents In Ten Days

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – WCCO has learned a woman involved in a recent suspected drinking and driving crash was arrested on a similar charge just 10 days earlier. WCCO shared the information with Lynn Filla’s attorney and the county attorney’s office where she’s on probation. In that case, she caused a crash that killed a man four years ago. Monday, she was charged with operating while under the influence and obstructing an officer. WCCO obtained body camera video of the arrest of Filla by St. Croix Falls police in Wisconsin. On March 10, an officer took her into custody on suspicion of OWI, operating while...
CHISAGO COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

Woman shot, killed at gathering in south Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say a woman has died after she was shot Friday morning in south Minneapolis. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers arrived to the scene of the shooting on the 1900 block of Colfax Avenue South around 7:40 a.m., and learned that a woman in her 30s had suffered from a gunshot wound. They later learned the woman had been loaded into a vehicle after the shooting, and was dropped off at Hennepin Healthcare.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Security Camera Captures Gun Battle at Minnesota Shopping Center

Brooklyn Park, MN - The Brooklyn Park Police Department has released an incredible photo from a video that captured a gun battle outside a shopping center Friday afternoon. Very little information has been released at this time. The suburban Minneapolis law enforcement agency did report that officers responded to reports of shots fired at the Shingle Creek Crossings retail center just before 1:40 PM. Brooklyn Park police indicated they received reports from multiple callers that three suspects were involved and left in a black Jeep Grand Cherokee.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
KARE 11

Man charged with possession of 40 stolen firearms

An Isanti man is federally charged with possession of stolen firearms after allegedly taking the weapons from shipments his employer was contracted to deliver. The U.S. Attorney's Office says Jason Thomas Cikotte was working for XPO Logistics when law enforcement began receiving notifications of firearms thefts from shipments to licensed dealers in August of 2021. XPO is a logistics company with facilities in both St. Cloud and Fridley.
ISANTI, MN

