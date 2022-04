Syracuse, N.Y. -- Cody Roscoe spent two years showing that he could have been playing high-level college football and two more years proving he belonged here. After finishing 26th in the country in sacks last year as a senior on the Syracuse football team, the defensive end knows he’ll have to prove to a whole new set of experts that his work rate, strength and athleticism will allow him to succeed despite the fact that he lacks the traditional height and length of players at his position.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO