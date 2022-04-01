JD Motorsports Honors Jersey Mike’s Day of Giving and the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games

HARRISON BURTON, No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Mustang – HOW WOULD YOU SUM UP THE FIRST SIX RACES? “They’ve been a learning experience for sure. We’ve had a pretty rough start, there’s no denying that. I felt like we came out of the gate really strong in L.A. and felt like we had a really good race at Daytona, showed a lot of speed and then from there it’s been a struggle. We’ve had fast cars at times and we’ve had times where we didn’t have the pace that we needed. I thought this weekend was a step in the right direction, getting stage points in both the stages was good, and I felt like being fourth in practice – things like that – we’re starting to show the flashes that we need to show, which is good. It’s a building process and I think everyone at the Wood Brothers and myself understands that this is gonna be a building process. Obviously, with the good start we had at L.A. and Daytona we wanted to continue that and that hasn’t quite happened, so we’re working really hard to make that happen and I think we’ve got a great racetrack for us coming up at Richmond.”

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO