Lenexa, KS

Tesla considers building new service center in Lenexa

By Sydnie Holzfaster
 10 hours ago

LENEXA, Kan. — Electric vehicle company Tesla could soon bring a new service center to western Lenexa.

On Monday, the Lenexa Planning Commission will consider a preliminary plan to create a Tesla Auto Repair shop on a vacant lot near west 101st Terrace and Lackman Road. KANCO, LLC intends to build a 35,095-square-foot auto repair center for electric vehicles.

Electric vehicle owners would enter the proposed business site from 101st Terrace and drive around the building to a  fenced and gated on-site parking lot.

The repair shop would include 21 service bays, as well as multiple bays to wash, paint and repair vehicles inside the building. More than half of the 113 proposed parking stalls would be secured within an outdoor storage area on the south end of the property.

If the planning commission approves the preliminary plan, the project will progress to the Lenexa City Council for consideration on Tuesday, April 19.

The city council must approve a final development site plan on the property before construction can begin.

