ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

NMSU introduces new women’s basketball coach

By Bradley Benson
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 10 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Vb0x_0ewyakT700

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A new era has officially begun for Aggies women’s basketball. NMSU officially introduced Jody Adams-Birch as the team’s new coach on Friday morning.

Story continues below

Adams-Birch comes to Las Cruces with 27 years of coaching experience and six NCAA tournament appearances at three separate schools. She has racked up 185 wins as a division I head coach including a program record 165 at Wichita State. The last four years of her career were spent as associate head coach at Southern Illinois.

“We all have to evolve, so I am just blessed for the time to evolve, being an assistant high school coach to being an associate head coach at Southern Illinois,” said Adams-Birch. So, I really just took the time to look at my heart and my hearts desires, what drives my behavior, and my why has always been about kids.”

As a player, Adams-Birch played for Tennessee from 1990-1993. She was the starting point guard for the Vols 1991 championship team.

Adams-Birch joins as Aggies squad coming off a 10-19 season and a 12th place finish in the WAC. NMSU has not had a winning season since 2018-2019.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Former Michigan, Ohio State basketball player lands on Illinois State coaching staff

Former Michigan and Ohio State basketball player Andrew Dakich has landed a job on Ryan Pedon’s staff at Illinois State. Jeff Goodman of Stadium reported the news this week. Dakich has spent the last two seasons working at Elon as the director of basketball operations. He spent three seasons on Chris Holtmann’s staff at Ohio State as a graduate assistant.
ILLINOIS STATE
KING 5

Louisville rides Cashmere's Van Lith's energy to women's Final Four

Hailey Van Lith's energy level never seems to wane, mainly because the Louisville guard seems to do everything at full speed. Maybe Van "Lift" would be a more appropriate spelling for what she does for the Cardinals heading into Friday's women's Final Four showdown against top-ranked South Carolina. The former...
CASHMERE, WA
KRQE News 13

Gladiators back in action on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Duke City Gladiators will return to the gridiron on Saturday night. The team will be unveiling a brand new field and, yet again, starting the game with a new quarterback. Story continues below. New Mexico News Podcast: New Mexico News Podcast: Recreational cannabis is...
NFL
KRQE News 13

Coach K on an NCAA revamp: ‘Time to look at the whole thing’

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The sport Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski is leaving is run by an organization he doesn’t much recognize anymore. The 75-year-old coach, whose career ends after Duke is done at the Final Four, used the opportunity of what could be his last big news conference Friday to spell out issues he feels will haunt college basketball and the NCAA until they’re fixed. Most of his solutions had something to do with blowing up the entire operation and starting over.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Basketball
Las Cruces, NM
Basketball
Albuquerque, NM
Sports
City
Albuquerque, NM
Las Cruces, NM
Sports
State
Tennessee State
KRQE News 13

Friday updates from the Augusta National Women’s Amateur

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – The second round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur resumed at 7:30 a.m. Friday morning at Champions Retreat Golf Club in Evans after being suspended due to darkness Thursday evening. Overnight co-leader Beatrice Wallin of Sweden, a senior at Florida State, was in the...
EVANS, GA
Houston Chronicle

Florida's Golden rounds out coaching staff by hiring Hartman

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — New Florida coach Todd Golden rounded out his staff Friday by hiring UNLV assistant Carlin Hartman. Hartman joins Mississippi State’s Korey McCray and Richmond’s Kevin Hovde on Florida's bench, helping form a staff Golden called “a grand slam.”. “The two most important...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WPTV

Chan Walker named interim head coach of FAU softball team

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Chan Walker will serve as interim head coach of the Florida Atlantic softball team, athletic director Brian White announced Wednesday. Walker will take over for the remainder of the 2022 season after the death of longtime head coach Joan Joyce. A 1997 FAU graduate, Walker...
BOCA RATON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nmsu#New Women#Ncaa Tournament#Aggies#New Mexico News Podcast#Fbi#Wichita State#Wac#Nexstar Media Inc
KOAT 7

Gladiators release star wide receiver Dello Davis

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In a surprise move, the Duke City Gladiators released star receiver Dello Davis on Tuesday. The roster change comes just two games into the Gladiators' 2022 season. Davis led the Indoor Football League in nearly every statistical category last season. He finished first in catches, yards...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy