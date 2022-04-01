NMSU introduces new women’s basketball coach
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A new era has officially begun for Aggies women’s basketball. NMSU officially introduced Jody Adams-Birch as the team’s new coach on Friday morning.
Adams-Birch comes to Las Cruces with 27 years of coaching experience and six NCAA tournament appearances at three separate schools. She has racked up 185 wins as a division I head coach including a program record 165 at Wichita State. The last four years of her career were spent as associate head coach at Southern Illinois.
“We all have to evolve, so I am just blessed for the time to evolve, being an assistant high school coach to being an associate head coach at Southern Illinois,” said Adams-Birch. So, I really just took the time to look at my heart and my hearts desires, what drives my behavior, and my why has always been about kids.”
As a player, Adams-Birch played for Tennessee from 1990-1993. She was the starting point guard for the Vols 1991 championship team.
Adams-Birch joins as Aggies squad coming off a 10-19 season and a 12th place finish in the WAC. NMSU has not had a winning season since 2018-2019.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
