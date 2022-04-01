ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Community asks for metal detectors following Greenville Co. school shooting

By Ayla Ferrone
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 10 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06E9uN_0ewyahow00

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – As parents and students work to heal from Thursday’s deadly Tanglewood Middle School shooting, the question now is how to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

Parents want immediate action from Greenville County Schools. They’re asking for clear bag policies and metal detectors. But some say the problem is a human one.

Community leaders are demanding the school district take action and install metal detectors.

“There has to be some form of action taken now,” Pastor Chuck Duckett said.

They say this is something they’ve been asking for since 2016.

“I think we have a lot of misplaced priorities in the educational sector that we need to correct,” community activist U.A. Thompson said.

A 2019 Department of Education report on school security shows at the time the Greenville County School District did not request any money for metal detectors.

For now, the district is reevaluating.

“We look at all possibilities of making school safer and more secure,” district spokesperson Tim Waller said.

A national school security expert said violence in schools has been on the rise

“Nationally were seeing an uptick in weapons possessions and weapons use on school grounds,” expert Ken Trump said.

He understands why parents would request additional technology security, but he said data does not show that it is effective.

“Metal detectors and other security technology may make people feel safer but that doesn’t necessarily mean that they would be safer because the devils in the details,” he said.

He said this would require full sealing on the first floor of schools and 24/7 patrols.

“I think it gives a false sense of security since weapons can still get through,” Waller said.

Even so, the community wants answers.

“It’s time up for thoughts and prayers. It’s time for action,” community activist Traci Fant said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 1

If you enjoy reading articles from
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News

17K+

Followers

7K+

Posts

3M+

Views

Follow WSPA 7News and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
FOX Carolina

‘We are all devastated:’ Family of 12-year-old shot killed in school shooting releases statement

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a student has died and a suspect is in custody after a shooting at Tanglewood Middle School. A school resource officer at Tanglewood Middle School requested emergency backup just before 12:30 p.m. when deputies said a 12-year-old student was shot. Jamari Cortez Bonaparte Jackson was transported to the hospital.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Student shot at Tanglewood Middle School, deputies confirm

GREENVILLE, S.C. — ***LIVE VIDEO FROM SKY 4 ABOVE***. "Deputies with the GCSO are on scene at Tanglewood Middle School in regards to a shooting. "Information is limited at this point but we can confirm that the school resource officer requested emergency backup just before 12:30pm after a student was shot. The gunshot victim has been transported to the hospital and their condition is unknown at this time.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Greenville County, SC
Daily Mail

At least 25 Pre-K students are rushed to hospital after their milk cartons were filled with SANITIZER

More than two dozen New Jersey pre-kindergarten students were rushed to the hospital after drinking from milk cartons that were actually filled with sanitizer. Twenty-five pre-k students ages three and four from the Early Childhood Development Center in Camden were taken to a local hospital on Wednesday out of an abundance of caution after they consumed 'non-toxic consumable sanitizer,' the Camden City School District said in a statement.
EDUCATION
Black Enterprise

North Carolina Prisoner Serving Time for Killing Toddler Killed by Inmates

A man who was convicted of murdering a toddler has been killed in a North Carolina prison by a group of inmates, according to prison officials. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NCDPS) released a statement pertaining to the incident that took place on Tuesday afternoon. Authorities have stated that Semajs Short, who was 24, was attacked by a group of prisoners housed at Bertie Correctional Institution in Windsor. The group of men ended up killing him in an attack that took place at 2:14 p.m. Tuesday.
WINDSOR, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#School Security#Greenville Co#Tanglewood Middle School#Department Of Education
WBTW News13

South Carolina man who made children pee in bottles during drive to Myrtle Beach convicted on drug trafficking charges

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — An Orangeburg man has been convicted for drug and weapons charges in connection to an arrest that happened while he was driving through the night from Connecticut to Myrtle Beach, according to authorities. Anthony Cyquan Herring, 40, has been found guilty of distribution of heroin and fentanyl, along with the […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX Carolina

Greenville PD looking for two in grocery store fraud case

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Investigators with the Greenville Police Department need help to identify two women in a financial fraud case. Police said the fraud took place at a grocery store on Pelham Road. The suspects purchased several items on a stolen card and gifts cards. Anyone with information...
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy