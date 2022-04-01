ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Soaring home prices, rent further complicate Springfield's affordable housing shortage

 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleI'm Josh Conaway. You might not think that the housing market could have much of an impact people who live on the streets. But in Springfield, the housing market is directly related to the city's homelessness crisis in several ways. One factor is Springfield's severe shortage of affordable housing. This shortage...

WDIO-TV

Duluth Housing Report: Rent, home prices up, vacancy rates down

Rent and average home prices went up and vacancy rates went down in Duluth's 2021 Housing Indicator Report. Duluth's Planning & Development division does this every year to get a sense of progress and needs related to housing. They take data from home sales and ask landlords and management companies to fill out a voluntary, anonymous survey related to rentals. The 2021 survey responses accounted for about a quarter of Duluth's rental units.
DULUTH, MN
beckershospitalreview.com

Illinois hospital on verge of losing license

Galesburg (Ill.) Cottage Hospital could lose its license after the Illinois Department of Public Health filed to revoke it, The Register-Mail reported March 4. The department found the hospital — which closed Jan. 8 — violated several codes on safety rules, patient care, physical facilities, staffing, nursing and personnel records, according to The Register-Mail.
GALESBURG, IL
Fortune

The housing market frenzy will pass. Just not this spring

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. We're in the middle of the housing market's hottest stretch in the nation's history. U.S. home prices are up 18.8% over the past 12 months. That's well...
REAL ESTATE
Kristen Walters

Denver landlords raise rents by 30% forcing renters to look elsewhere for "affordable" housing

What would you do if your rent went up several hundred dollars a month?. Dejan Marjanovic/Getty Images (Canva Pro license.) At the start of the global health crisis, many landlords across the US were prohibited from raising rents or evicting tenants who did not pay rent on time. Now that those restrictions have ended, many landlords are raising rents at unprecedented rates to make up for lost income and adjust for inflation.
DENVER, CO
BobVila

Here’s What Rising Rent Prices Mean for the Housing Market

Alongside increasing home costs and higher mortgage rates, rent costs are also rising. This makes it more difficult for the average homebuyer or tenant to find a suitable home at a reasonable price. In its Multifamily Outlook Report, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, better known as “Freddie Mac,” predicts rent will continue to increase throughout 2022. The rental and housing markets are inextricably intertwined, and factors that affect one will also impact the other. What does this mean for those looking to rent or buy?
HOUSE RENT
marketplace.org

Higher mortgage rates could make the housing supply problem worse

New data from Freddie Mac shows the average rate on a 30-year mortgage is now up to 4.67% — the highest level since 2018. That increase is mostly due to the expectation that the Federal Reserve will continue to raise interest rates, as it did last month. But the Fed’s plan to slow inflation could also slow homebuilding.
BUSINESS
Fox17

Home sharing is helping seniors afford housing

LONGMONT, Colo. — Housing prices have increased by more than 20% across the country since the start of the pandemic, and it’s leaving many families struggling to afford a place to live. Those price increases are especially hurting seniors. However, a movement helping seniors afford a place to live is growing. It’s called home sharing, meaning two or more people who aren’t related live together to share costs.
ADVOCACY
WTVF

Mobile tiny homes offer affordable housing options to some

SAN DIEGO — COVID-19 was not kind to Jovanny and Neli Baltazar. “Because of the pandemic, my wife was unemployed for about a year. So that was a big hit,” said Jovanny Baltazar. They've been struggling to make their mortgage payments. Now that they're both working, they want...
MOBILE, AL
Wyoming News

Soaring home prices increased demand for apartment rentals

Between the housing market inventory shortage and the rapidly increasing prices of homes, buyers have been priced out or pushed out of home purchases across the nation. In turn, the demand for rental properties has skyrocketed—which has led investors to set their sights on apartment buildings. In 2021, multifamily property sales—which includes apartments, duplexes, fourplexes, and other multifamily units—totaled $335.3 billion, up 128% from the year prior. By purchasing apartment buildings, commercial property investors are able to capitalize on the opportunity to profit from the increased rent prices that occurred. In 2021, rent increased by an average of 11%—or three times the normal rate—and it has only continued to increase from there. As of February 2022, the average national rent price for one-bedroom units was up 22.6% year over year, and two-bedroom rent was up an average of 20.4%.
HOUSE RENT
New Hampshire Bulletin

House votes for one-time $500 payment to some state retirees over cost-of-living allowance

The House overwhelmingly supported a one-time $500 payment to help some retirees with increased expenses rather than provide them an ongoing 1.5 percent cost-of-living allowance. It did so over the objections of Rep. Joshua Adjutant, an Enfield Democrat, who argued the state owes retirees more. “They have given so much and now they sit in […] The post House votes for one-time $500 payment to some state retirees over cost-of-living allowance appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
BUSINESS

