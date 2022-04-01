ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legendary UConn Huskies coach Geno Auriemma says he's 'not ready' for retirement just yet

By Meredith Cash
 10 hours ago

UConn head coach Geno Auriemma.

AP Photo/Kathy Willens

  • Legendary UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma is coming up on the twilight of his career.
  • Though the 68-year-old admitted that he thinks about retirement, he said he's "not ready" just yet.
  • "I still got some more left," Auriemma told Tony Kornheiser on ESPN's "Pardon the Interruption."

MINNEAPOLIS — Legendary UConn Huskies coach Geno Auriemma admitted he thinks about retirement "every day."

But he's confident that he's "not ready" to hang up his whistle just yet.

During a recent appearance on the ESPN debate show "Pardon The Interruption," co-host Tony Kornheiser asked the 68-year-old coach if he thinks about retiring. And in typically Auriemma fashion, the 11-time national champion joked that he mulls it over "every day in the middle of practice."

Auriemma (right) looks at Huskies point guard Paige Bueckers.

AP Photo/Jessica Hill

"I go to myself, 'I'm 68. Do you know what guys my age are doing?'" he added. "'They're in Florida right now playing golf, or they're on TV asking why they didn't foul, dammit. And why am I trying to do this?' Every day in practice, guys, I ask myself."

But then, Auriemma offered a more serious response. Well, sort of.

"I'm not ready yet to stop the suffering that coaches put themselves through," he said. "I still got some more left."

Check out the interview clip below:

Auriemma has won more national championships than any coach in all of college basketball. Still, his Huskies haven't won a national championship since 2016 despite making it to the Final Four a whopping 14 years running.

The journey to his 12th title will be a tough one, as Auriemma's squad will play the underdog to a red-hot Stanford Cardinal squad that hasn't lost since December. UConn has struggled with the injury bug all winter but finally has most of its roster available aside from big Dorka Juhasz .

The Huskies will tip off against Stanford at 9:30 p.m. ET Friday night. Fans can watch the action unfold on ESPN.

Read the original article on Insider

