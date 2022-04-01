ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

But it's not just pearl-clutching: NYC subway crime is almost unavoidable these days

By Haven Orecchio-Egresitz
Insider
Insider
 12 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WEu8y_0ewyZeH800

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01b0an_0ewyZeH800
People stand outside a subway station in Times Square, New York City. The New York City subway system is the largest in the US.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

  • New York City subway crime is up over 70% from last year.
  • Experts say pandemic-related hardships could be behind it.
  • The situation could get worse before it gets better, they say.

In New York City, where more than 3 million people ride the MTA, the occasional run-in with crime on the subway is not uncommon and most often results in little more than temporary discomfort.

These days, though — when subway crime is up 70% year to date — it can seem especially hard to avoid witnessing more serious offenses — like harassment, assault, or worse — during daily commutes.

Experts say a perfect storm of COVID-related hardships and a long-running lack of care for the city's unhoused and mentally-ill residents could be responsible.

With incoming warmer weather and a recent effort to demolish homeless encampments in the city, the problem may get worse before it gets better, Christopher Herrmann, a former crime analyst supervisor with the New York City Police Department, told Insider.

"I think this goes back to all the pandemic kind-of mental health-related stressors," Herrmann said, of what could be triggering the increase in violent behavior.

Poverty and untreated mental health issues are both inextricably linked to crime , and so it shouldn't be much of a surprise when there are spikes in certain kinds of crime given the last two years, he said.

Herrmann said that there has been a noticeable jump in higher-profile violent crime on the subway.

In January, a woman was killed when she was pushed in front of an R train at 42nd street. Last month, a woman was struck 14 times with a hammer at the Queens Plaza subway station and critically injured. This week, there were several reports of commuters being terrorized by knife-wielding riders.

Additionally, there's also been a rise in the more typical subway crime: misdemeanor assaults, forceable touching, and harassment.

"The reality is, you still have a lot of people wearing masks, which is a good thing in the case of not spreading and not getting COVID, but it also helps people anonymize themselves to an extent." Herrmann said.  "They feel a little more emboldened because, 'Hey, even if I'm caught on camera, like they can't really see my face or they can only see a little part of my face."

Herrmann believes that also factors into the spike in carjackings in New York, jumping 55% from 2020 to 2021.

"Pre-pandemic, if you saw a guy with a mask coming towards your car, you'd probably get the hell out of there. But now that masks are the norm, it's become difficult to tell who the good guy is and who the bad guy."

Dorothy Schulz, a retired captain with the Metro-North Commuter Railroad Police Department and professor at John Jay College, told Insider that the prevalence of violence on the trains could also be a result of the rebounding of subway ridership following the pandemic.

When the city was in lockdown, or people were opting to work primarily from home, the subway ridership plummeted. During that time, unhoused people using the stations or trains for shelter were no longer forced to take up as little space as possible.

"I don't say it in a blame-worthy way, the homeless have always been there," she said. "It was just when other ridership plunged so dramatically that they became much more visible, they were able to spread out."

Now that ridership bounced back, there are more conflicts involving these men and women, who tend to suffer from behavioral health conditions.

Unhoused riders are not only people responsible for engaging in assaults or other criminal activity on subways, and are often the victims of violent crime in New York.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YMkSV_0ewyZeH800
Posters near the site of where a homeless man was shot in New York City.

Katie Balevic/Insider

Untreated behavioral health conditions and a lack of housing

To address perceptions that New York City has grown unsafe, Mayor Eric Adams has attempted to clear out the city's homeless populations from both the subway system and encampments around the city.

With the goal of getting these city residents into housing and off the street, the mayor released a "subway safety plan," which calls for the creation of  joint response teams that bring together mental health care providers, the department of health, and police. It also involves the training of NYPD officers to enforce transit system rules, and expanding the city's crisis response program "B-HEARD."

B-HEARD is a pilot program that sends social workers to respond to crisis calls in-lieu of or with police.

While the moves have been touted as a way to both cut down on crime and finding treatment and housing for those who need it, it's not a simple task.

The New York Times reported that city sanitation workers and police destroyed 239 encampments in 12 days, but only five of the people living there agreed to go to shelters.

The city's efforts in the subways have also struggled.

In February, around 80 unhoused subway riders approached by city workers agreed to be placed in shelters, but by the end of the month more than two-thirds had already left their placements, the Times reported.

"Now that the mayor did all these homeless encampment 'cleanups,'  — I guess we'll call it — I'm kind of curious if that is going to, again, push more homeless people into the subway system, which is typically the norm." Herrmann said to Insider. "And then, again, are we going to see mental health/homelessness-related subway crime go up even more as a result?"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fn6uc_0ewyZeH800
New York Mayor Eric Adams during a news conference on January 06, 2022.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Is respite coming?

In a recent press conference, Adams said that programs like these won't see success overnight, and compared his efforts to the first inning of a "nine-inning game."

"And when this game is over, we're going to have a city far better than the dysfunctional city that we've witnessed for far too long," he said.

It's not just subway crime that's up in New York City. Aside from murder and rape, which are down, other violent crime is up from this time last year.

Herrmann told Insider that as the weather warms, it will likely stay the same or get worse — as is the case every summer.

"There's definitely a lot of violence in the air, and again we're getting the warmer weather now, which is not good," he said.

In warmer months, there are more people outdoors, more young people on school break, and an increase in alcohol use on the streets.

"All those things fuel the wave of violence that we experience every summer," he said.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 1

Insider
Insider

345K+

Followers

25K+

Posts

160M+

Views

Related
PIX11

NYPD chiefs to patrol underground as subway crime continues

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Subway riders may soon see some high-ranking police officers patrolling underground.  Mayor Eric Adams directed dozens of uniformed police chiefs to keep a close eye on the trains, according to a New York Post report. They’ll be split into pairs and work eight-hour shifts — all in an effort to crack […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vice

Homeless People Can Now Move Into $15K Tiny Homes in San Francisco

Homeless people in San Francisco are being offered the opportunity to temporarily move into a village of 64-square-foot tiny homes that each cost just $15,000 to build. The first 30 private units opened last week between Market and Mission streets in downtown, and another 40 will soon become available. Each unit has a locking door, heat, a window, and a bed, among other furniture, though the community will share bathrooms. Services will also be provided on-site by the nonprofit Urban Alchemy and funded by the city of San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
Daily Voice

NY Man Claims '$2,500 A Week For Life' Lottery Prize

A man has claimed a "$2,500 A Week For Life" New York Lottery prize. Queens resident David Barranco, of Elmhurst, won the top prize in the scratch-off game and opted to receive his prize as 20 annual installments of $78,884 after required withholdings, New York Lottery reported on Thursday, March 17.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Subway#New York City Subway#Rape#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
MTA
New Jersey 101.5

The deadliest intersection in the country is in New Jersey

You might feel like you’re taking your life into your hands when you hit the New Jersey roads, and, according to an analysis by a law firm, your fears are well-founded. The review of National Highway Traffic Safety statistics shows that the three most dangerous intersections in the country are in New Jersey. The Fang Law Firm looked at intersections that had at least seven fatalities from 2000-2019 and then ranked them from 1 to 40.
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Self-proclaimed tycoon, 30, who brands himself 'The Wolf of Airbnb' is sued for $1.5 million for illegally renting out Manhattan apartments for parties and photoshoots - while 'owing $450,000 in unpaid rent'

A self-proclaimed tycoon who brands himself 'The Wolf of Airbnb' is being sued for $1.5million for allegedly renting out Manhattan apartments for short-term stays and making a fortune while he skips out on paying hundreds and thousands of dollars in rent. Konrad Bicher, 30, is accused of using a luxury...
ECONOMY
96.1 The Breeze

These 13 Women Are The Richest In New York State [Photos]

March is Women's History Month and International Women's Day just passed on March 8,. International Women’s Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the historical, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day also observed in support of taking action against gender inequality around the world. We all know the world couldn’t run without women (we mean, just listen to Beyoncé).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

As Omicron variant BA.2 spreads rapidly, NYC's new health commissioner holds 1st briefing

NEW YORK -- New York City's new health commissioner introduced himself with his first COVID briefing Friday. It comes as the new form of the Omicron variant, known as BA.2, is spreading rapidly across our area.As CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reported, Dr. Ashwin Vasan said he plans to take a precautionary approach to public health.BA.2 now makes up nearly 25% of new COVID infections in the U.S., and 39% in New York and New Jersey. Health officials say it does not appear to cause more severe illness, but data shows it's 30% more transmissible. Dr. Vasan also addressed one of the most pressing questions from parents...
Gotham Weekly

Thinking of Moving Out of New York City? Some Cautionary Words

First of all, full disclosure. My wife and I have owned a home near Woodstock, NY for years. My wife was brought up surrounded by nature in Pennsylvania and thrives on feeding birds and chipmunks, and I was born on 50th street and 8th Avenue and am energized by street life, asphalt, and the A train. We live in the West Village, and have for many years, including through the pandemic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
US News and World Report

Labor Board Seeks to Force Amazon to Reinstate Fired Worker

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal labor board is seeking to reinstate an Amazon employee who was fired in the early days of the pandemic after leading a protest calling for the company to do more to protect workers against COVID-19. Gerald Bryson, who worked at an Amazon warehouse in the New York City borough of Staten Island, helped lead the April 2020 protest. Frank Kearl, Bryson’s attorney, said while off the job during the protest, Bryson got into a dispute with another worker. Amazon later fired him for violating its vulgar-language policy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Insider

Insider

345K+
Followers
25K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy