'No doubt Dad's dementia was caused by rugby'

Actor Bruce Willis is taking a break from acting and his family announced on social media Wednesday that the 67-year-old has been diagnosed with aphasia. "Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," the family said. "As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."

