'No doubt Dad's dementia was caused by rugby'

BBC
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe son of an amateur rugby player has said there was no doubt that physical contact...

Daily Mail

Regular day time naps could be a warning sign of dementia, study claims

Regular daytime napping could be a warning sign of dementia in elderly people, a study suggests. Researchers have found what they call a 'vicious cycle' between afternoon snoozes and the memory-robbing disorder. Academics from Harvard University and the University of California, San Francisco tracked hundreds of over-80s for over a...
HEALTH
Psych Centra

ADHD and Dementia: Causes, Link, and Diagnosis

If you live with a condition like attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), you may wonder about your chance of developing dementia as you age. Living with ADHD means so much more than having a short attention span. You may find it challenging to manage your time, for example, or you...
MENTAL HEALTH
Peter Jones
Daily Mail

Ex-Royal Engineer, 27, given weeks to live as a teenager is finally diagnosed with golf ball-sized brain tumours after FIVE-YEAR battle which saw doctors blame epilepsy for his seizures

An ex-Royal Engineer whose brain tumours were missed as a teenager has been told he will die before he reaches 40. Ben Robinson, 27, of Gloucestershire, was just 19 when he collapsed during an army training camp in 2015 and suffered his first seizure. Scans revealed he had pinhead-sized lesions...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
KTEN.com

What Are the Early Warning Signs of Dementia?

Originally Posted On: https://dimensionsliving.com/what-are-the-early-warning-signs-of-dementia/. 55 million people across the world have dementia. Dementia affects your memory, thinking, and even your behavior, and in many cases, it means you should not live alone. Many people who receive a dementia diagnosis live in an assisted living community. Assisted living communities provide the trained care required as well as amenities and services that can enhance the lives of those with memory loss.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Staten Island Advance

Could frequent napping be an early sign of dementia? Study looks at possible link.

STATEN ISAND, N.Y. — Excessive daytime napping may be an early sign of dementia in older adults, a newly-published study found. According to a study published Thursday in Alzheimer’s and Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association, older adults who napped once or twice a day or more than an hour a day were 40% more likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease than those who did not.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Peripheral Nerve Problems Linked to Future Dementia

Having peripheral nerve function problems — that is, sensory or motor impairment in the lower legs — was linked to a higher risk of developing dementia among older adults, according to a new analysis published in the journal Neurology. People with diabetes are at greater risk for cognitive...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
womenworking.com

7 Reversible Causes of Memory Loss to Know

We all have memory lapses sometimes. Even young, healthy people can be prone to forgetting words (the old tip-of-the-tongue phenomenon) or misplacing keys. But true memory loss, also called amnesia, is something completely different, according to Penn Medicine. Memory loss is described as “unusual forgetfulness” in which a person is...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Skin biopsy can help identify patients with Parkinson's disease

The diagnosis of Parkinson's disease (PD) is currently based on consensus clinical criteria. A novel study reported in the Journal of Parkinson's Disease has found that the presence of neuronal deposits of the biomarker phosphorylated alpha-synuclein (p-syn) in the brain and the skin of patients with PD distinguishes them from individuals with symptoms of Parkinsonism due to the accumulation of another protein, tau. This development may help the early identification and differential diagnosis of PD among the various Parkinsonism subtypes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Fox News

What is aphasia?

Actor Bruce Willis is taking a break from acting and his family announced on social media Wednesday that the 67-year-old has been diagnosed with aphasia. "Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," the family said. "As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."
CELEBRITIES
scitechdaily.com

Heart Attack Survivors Less Likely To Develop Parkinson’s Disease

People who have had a heart attack are at increased risk of stroke and vascular dementia; however, a new study found they may be less likely to develop Parkinson’s disease. A large, nationwide study in Denmark found that the risk of Parkinson’s disease was moderately lower among people who have had a heart attack than among the general population.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Harvard Health

Excessive napping and Alzheimer’s linked in study

A new cohort study of older adults finds excessive daytime napping may signal an elevated risk of Alzheimer’s disease. Investigators from Brigham and Women’s Hospital report a bidirectional link between daytime napping and cognitive aging: excessive daytime napping predicted an increased future risk of Alzheimer’s, and a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s sped up the increase in daytime napping during aging. The team’s results are published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Psychotropic meds tied to risk for post-COVID dementia in seniors

Pre-COVID-19 psychotropic medication use is associated with higher risk for incident dementia following hospitalization for COVID-19 (post-COVID dementia) in older adults, according to a study published online March 18 in Frontiers in Medicine. Yun Freudenberg-Hua, M.D., from the Zucker Hillside Hospital at Northwell Health in Glen Oaks, New York, and...
PUBLIC HEALTH

