Pueblo, CO

Pueblo Health Department: tips to stay safe around chicks, ducklings this spring

By KRDO News
 10 hours ago
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment (PDPHE) encourages residents to stay healthy if they're handling backyard chicks and duckling flocks this spring.

According to PDPHE, Salmonella and Campylobacter are often found in their droppings. Additionally, germs can get on the birds' feathers, beaks, and feet even if they look clean.

“Live poultry, such as chickens, ducks, geese, and turkeys, can carry harmful germs including Salmonella and Campylobacter,” explained Vicki Carlton, program manager at the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment, in a statement. “These germs generally do not make the birds sick, but they can make people very ill.”

Health officials say people are most likely to get sick if they care for the birds and then put their hands near their mouths without washing their hands first. People who become sick with Salmonella or Campylobacter can experience diarrhea, vomiting, fever, and stomach cramps.

The PDPHE shared a few ways to stay safe while handling chicks or ducklings:

  • Always wash hands thoroughly with soap and water after caring for birds or after touching anything in an area where poultry live or roam. Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
  • Do not allow children younger than five years old to touch poultry. Supervise handwashing for all children to make sure hands get washed correctly.
  • Do not let anyone kiss/snuggle with the birds.
  • Restrict anyone from eating and drinking where birds live or roam.
  • Keep live poultry outside of the home.
  • Set aside a pair of shoes to wear while taking care of poultry and keep those shoes outside of the house.
  • Clean all equipment that birds use (cages, food or water dishes, etc.) outdoors.
  • Use a bottle of dish soap and a commercial disinfectant, dedicated to this purpose, for cleaning poultry enclosures and equipment.

For additional information, click here.

