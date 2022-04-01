ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Police looking for suspect after East Nashville shooting

By Emily West
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 12 hours ago
One is dead and another is injured Friday with life-threatening conditions after a shooting in East Nashville.

Police said the two were shot at in a black Toyota on the corner of Gallatin Avenue and Maxwell outside a 7/11 around 3:30 p.m. The man who died is Tywane Miller, 37. The passenger in the vehicle is 29-years-old, and police said she is expected to be OK. She suffered injured to her jaw and her hand.

The incident happened when the two were suddenly blocked by a white Ford Flex, with the suspects opening fire on the Toyota.

Following the shooting, police said an officer the Ford Flex on Shelby Avenue on Interstate 24. The suspects fled, causing a high-speed chase.

In connection to the shooting, investigators found a 2013 Subaru Forester in Bourdeaux after three suspects took the Nashville man's vehicle and pistol-whipped him. This happened shortly after the suspects' original vehicle sideswiped the retaining wall and four others before crashing. Three people inside got out and walked on the interstate, which slowed traffic.

This is a developing story. Follow NewsChannel 5 for updates.

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

