Did you know that volunteers from the Owl’s Nest Sanctuary have been keeping a keen eye on Lake Parker?. This group recently perched themselves along the shoreline and then preyed upon the litter that makes its way to this beautiful lake via the storm drain system. These volunteers flew into action to help protect this precious natural resource by removing several bags of litter which helps protect wildlife habitat and improve water quality. In fact, their dedication and generous efforts in removing trash from Lake Parker also help protect Saddle Creek, the Peace River, and even the Charlotte Harbor.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 7 DAYS AGO