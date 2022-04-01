ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot Police Department, dispatch hiring as they face staff shortages

By Becky Farr
North Dakota reached its peak unemployment rate two years ago in April at 8.3 percent, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Today, it’s 2.9 percent, and some employers are having difficulty hiring or retaining workers.

That’s especially true within the Minot Police Department.

“We have to round ’em up,” Public Safety Answering Point manager Margaret Haugan said. “A lot of overtime.”

That’s been the case both in dispatch and within the police department.

Minot Central Dispatch is short four dispatchers, leaving the rest working 12-hour shifts for the past two years.

“It gets on them,” Haugan said. “Their moods, they’re tired. You can tell when it’s a bad day. They’re not able to brush it off as easy.”

The minimum staffing requirement is two and Haugan says dispatch gets anywhere from about 150 to more than 400 calls a day.

That’s a lot between just two people. As the manager, she’s still taking a lot of calls but has found the job worthwhile for 15 years now.

“Just knowing that you’re helping people. That’s what I consider the benefit of the job,” she added.

Administrative Capt. Jason Sundbakken started in dispatch.

Now, on the other side, he sees a staffing shortage too, with eight open patrol officer positions .

“We never actually get to our full staff of 83 because there’s turnover that naturally happens in those aspects but eight is a lot higher than it’s been previously in the last couple of years,” he said.

Shifts have been stretched to overtime or switched around to fill the minimum staffing requirement and the department is feeling the pinch.

“Having more officers on the road is a deterrent and it allows for more eyes to be looking for things in the city that we would need to address,” he explained.

Testing is coming up on April 7 and although the application deadline was this week, Sundbakken says to inquire if interested.

He said traits they look for in applicants are, “honesty, integrity, hard-working. We’re all part of the community so it’s not a requirement to live in town but we are all a part of this town. Obviously, we want to have intelligent, smart, ethical people.”

Sundbakken and Haugan say a good candidate cares about the safety and security of the community.

