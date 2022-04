Finlay was discovered as an orphan at just 3 weeks old. He was found in the Highlands of Scotland and was close to death. He was dehydrated, hypothermic, and malnourished. Rescued and taken into intensive emergency care, the vet checked him and he showed clear diagnostic Scottish wildcat coat markings. He was then transported to Wildcat Haven so that he could undergo rehabilitation under the expert care of their team.

ANIMALS ・ 12 DAYS AGO