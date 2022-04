In the weeks before her murder, Charlene Jones had been having a lot of trouble with her boyfriend's ex-girlfriend, Monica Every, authorities said. Jones, 48, had been on the receiving end of campaign of harassment waged by Every, 49, that included endless phone calls and even a phony tip called in to Crimestoppers to try and implicate her in a crime, according to Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office Detective Scott Bradley.

METAIRIE, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO