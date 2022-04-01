ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family, friends of WMU student killed by intoxicated driver want him to face charges

By Lauren Kummer
 10 hours ago
A 19-year-old Western Michigan University student was hit and killed after being dropped off near her apartment in November.

Her family is left wondering why the person responsible hasn't been held accountable.

Bailey Broderick's family and friends gathered outside the Kalamazoo County Courthouse on Friday to protest for charges to be filed against the driver who hit and killed her.

"We miss that little girl. She was so wonderful," said Craig Broderick, Bailey's father.

"She was sunshine and just amazing," said Colleen Broderick, Bailey's mother.

The loss of 19-year-old metro-Detroit native Bailey Broderick is strongly felt among her family and friends.

She was hit by a car while crossing Fraternity Village Drive on Nov. 3, 2021.

Investigators said the driver was heading north.

READ MORE: 19-year-old pedestrian killed this week was a WMU student

Bailey's parents, Craig and Colleen, have been waiting for charges to be filed since then.

"They originally told us that it would take a while, so they tried to warn us, but they told us that they wanted to take a long time to rack up as many charges as they could against him," said Colleen Broderick.

They decided to hold a protest to push for justice after being told by the prosecutor's office and their lawyer the charges could be fewer than they expected.

"It had been hinted that they were going to charge him with a misdemeanor and not a felony," said Craig Broderick.

The Brodericks said they feel a misdemeanor is not enough for the person who killed their daughter.

"It really confused us because I thought in the state of Michigan that underage drinking was not tolerated and that drinking and driving was not tolerated. There is so many drunk drivers that are prosecuted to the full extent of the law, and we don’t understand why this young man would not be," said Colleen Broderick.

FOX 17 reached out to the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor's Office, and they sent us the below statement:

“The Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office is currently reviewing the information provided us by law enforcement to determine what charges can be brought under Michigan law.  I expect that process to be concluded soon.  There are a number of charges that are considered in these types of cases.  The maximum penalties for the charges range in severity.  Some are felonies, some are misdemeanors.  Ultimately our decision is driven by what can be proven in court beyond a reasonable doubt.”

"We just hope that they see what needs to be done and what he did, and that justice is done," said Colleen Broderick.

Bailey's family is also asking the community to help by sending an email and/or calling the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor's Office to push for felony charges.

FOX 17 also reached out to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety and Western Michigan University for a comment but did not hear back.

