WrestleMania 38 live stream: time, card and how to watch online from anywhere

Becky Lynch has a brand new look, and it's all thanks to Bianca Belair. Lynch tried to cut Belair's hair during a previous attack, so Belair returned the favor on this week's Monday Night Raw. She brought in scissors and started cutting away at Lynch's hair after she was stunned on the mat, and Lynch was beside herself after seeing her hair on the mat. Belair told her that's what happens when you try and mess with her hair, and now Lynch has revealed her brand new look after having to get her hair fixed and styled after the attack. As for how it looks, it's actually pretty damn cool.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO