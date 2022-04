RALEIGH — The International Civil Rights Center & Museum in Greensboro is one of the most iconic landmarks of the Civil Rights struggle. Its mission to preserve and expand its role in educating the public about one of America’s most profound cultural movements got a boost from State Treasurer Dale R. Folwell, CPA, who presented officials with a check for money that had gone missing for years.

